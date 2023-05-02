HIGH POINT – High Point Christian tallied a pair of top-five team scores to highlight Monday’s seven-school track meet at Aderholdt Track.
Calvary Day won both team scores – the girls had 160 points, the boys had 138. In the girls scores, HPCA was fourth with 65, followed by Wesleyan Christian in fifth with 63 and Westchester Country Day in sixth with 54. In the boys scores, HPCA was third with 120, trailed by Westchester in fourth with 90 and Wesleyan in fifth with 51.
Winning events were: HPCA’s Massimiliano Bavenjhi (boys long jump, 19-1), Zoie Hembree (girls pole vault, 9-0), Seth Foster (boys pole vault, 6-0) and Xavier Dover (boys 400, 52.80), as well as the boys 4x200 (1:39.60), girls 4x100 (54.40) and boys 4x100 (48.07); Wesleyan’s Monty Armstrong (boys discus, 101-3), Isaac Hoots (boys triple jump, 34-10.25); and Westchester’s Claire Neal (girls 100, 12.91), Cleveland Armentrout (boys 100, 11.02; boys 200, 23.27) and Cruz Hesling (boys 3200, 9:55.35), plus the boys 4x400 (3:56.87).
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, WAYNE COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian topped Wayne Country Day 9-7 in a meeting of NCISAA baseball powers Monday at Wesleyan’s baseball field.
Grayson McDonald went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Trojans (13-4). Sawyer Black added two hits and two RBIs, while Nick Papciak had a double and three RBIs. Will Papciak also had two hits and Nick Leonard had a hit and an RBI.
Hudson Lance got the pitching win, striking out eight in five innings.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness beat NC Leadership Academy 11-9 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball Monday at Bishop.
Luke O'Connor had two doubles while West Graham added a key double to lift the Villains (10-9 overall, 5-3 conference). Will Valente had two hits and Tyler Pesavento added three RBIs.
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn edged Davie County 5-4 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Monday at Glenn.
Brayden Winters had three hits and an RBI for the Bobcats (14-10 overall, 8-6 conference). Tyler Smith and Gesean Hardy each had two hits and an RBI. Chase Gora added a hit and two RBIs. Kale Wollard got the pitching in short relief.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY – Oak Grove rolled past Montgomery Central 12-0 in five innings Monday at Oak Grove in the first round of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament.
Cale Walters earned the complete game shutout for the Grizzlies (12-9).
RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale beat Western Guilford 12-1 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Monday at Western Guilford.
Rylan Souther went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers (17-5 overall, 11-3 conference). Chase Miller also had two hits and two RBIs, while Josh Medlin had a home run and two RBIs. Owen Robinson got the win on the mound, striking out five in two innings.
TRINITY, EASTERN RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Trinity defeated Eastern Randolph 7-5 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Monday at Trinity. The Bulldogs improved to 14-9.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – High Point Central beat Northeast Guilford 5-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field. The Bison improved to 4-9-3 overall and 4-5-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON
DENTON – East Davidson raced past South Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at South Davidson. The Golden Eagles improved to 12-2-1 overall and 9-1 in the conference.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Ledford defeated Montgomery Central 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Montgomery Central. The Panthers improved to 8-9-1 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale outlasted Western Guilford 32-13 in Metro 4A Conference softball Monday at Western Guilford. The Tigers improved to 6-12 overall and 2-12 in the conference.
NWP CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness captured the conference title during Monday’s Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys golf championship at Grandover.
The Villains shot a 363 over 18 holes to seal the title with their cumulative season score. Cornerstone totaled a 360, while NC Leadership Academy had a 445.
Burns Handy, wrapping up the individual conference title, shot an 86 to lead Bishop, followed by William Grissom and Sam Sherrill each with an 89 and Jonathan Riccoboni with a 102.
