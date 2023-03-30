HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews swept both the boys and girls team scores in Wednesday’s Mid-State 2A Conference track meet at Aderholdt Track.
The Red Raiders won the boys score with 235.5 points, followed by North Forsyth with 164.5, and the girls score with 143.5 points, trailed by North Forsyth with 140.5.
Winning events for Andrews were: Jocelyn Boyd (girls 100 hurdles, 19.2; girls 300 hurdles, 54.2), John Shearin (boys 110 hurdles, 15.3; boys 300 hurdles, 41.8), Sanai Johnson (girls 100, 12.7), Correy McManus (boys 100, 10.6), Ta’Ciana Robinson (girls 200, 26.9), Carrington Bell (boys shot put, 38-04), Joshua Hall (boys discus, 104-05), Cory Pate (boys long jump, 21-06.50) and Ja’Shawn Harris (boys high jump, 5-08), as well as the girls 4x200 (1:54.1), boys 4x200 (1:33.1), girls 4x100 (52.6), boys 4x100 (43.3) and boys 4x400 (3:49.0) relays.
Adding top-three finishes were: Karrington Kemp (second — girls 100 hurdles, 20.9), Zaman Timmons (second — boys 110 hurdles, 15.9), Jeremiah King (third — boys 110 hurdles, 15.9), Robinson (second — girls 100 , 12.9), Ja’Neil Harris (second — boys 100, 10.7), Anasia Holmes (third — girls 400, 1:10.3), Lilen Ratley (second — boys 400, 54.3), Ja’len Bennett (second — boys 300 hurdles, 45.2), Keshawn Gunthrop (third — boys 800, 2:32.0), Ja’Shawn Harris (third — boys 200, 23.7), Kamora Bailey (second — girls shot put, 29-09), Johnson (second — girls long jump, 14-09) and Colby Clinton (second — boys high jump, 5-08), Bennett (third — boys high jump, 5-06).
AT BISHOP McGUINNESS
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness won both team titles during Wednesday’s five-school meet at Bishop.
The Villains won the boys score with 65 points, while the Forsyth Home Educators had 47 points in second. They won the girls score with 72 points, ahead of second-place Cornerstone Charter with 28 points.
Winning events for Bishop were: Ethan Connor (boys 100, 11.90), Nick Arnold (boys 110 hurdles, 19.95; boys 300 hurdles, 43.63), Charlie Wolschon (boys 200, 24.12; boys shot put, 39-5), Sienna Arnold (girls 400, 1:13.20), Sofia Wolff (girls 800, 2:40.78), David Armstrong (boys 800, 2:12.62), Arrington Culbertson (boys 1600, 4:58.43; boys 3200, 12:19.95), Isabella Ross (girls high jump, 5-0), Jackson Goins (boys high jump, 5-6), Mary Rashford (girls long jump, 14-11), Heathcliff Ropko (boys long jump, 19-7) and Grace Harriman (girls discus, 90-8; girls shot put, 29-11), plus the girls 4x100 (57.70), boys 4x100 (46.02), girls 4x200 (2:01.05), boys 4x200 (1:39.04), girls 4x400 (5:02.97), boys 4x400 (3:55.45), girls 4x800 (11:40.34) and boys 4x800 (9:38.62) relays.
BOYS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford fell 8-1 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Southwest.
Jack Perko, winning his third-set tiebreaker 10-8, won at No. 5 singles for the Cowboys (8-6 overall, 4-6 conference).
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness defeated Cornerstone Charter 7-2 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Fourth of July Park.
Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Connor Whalen, Chase Wiedwald and John Hutchison won in singles for the Villains (6-3 overall, 1-0 conference). Hanflink/Wiedwald, Wyatt Kemp/Holden Brown and Isaac Feldmann/Jacob Sturges won in doubles.
LEDFORD, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON — Ledford beat Central Davidson 6-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Central Davidson.
Logan Thoma, Jeremiah Stone, Zane Stowe and Julio Santillan won in singles for the Panthers (6-5 overall, 3-2 conference). Stone/Stowe and Santillan/Thoma won in doubles.
RAGSDALE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Ragsdale defeated Southeast Guilford 7-2 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Southeast.
Landen Ramsey, Finch Jones, Jay Patel, Jackson Harlan and Deep Patel won in singles for the Tigers (4-7 overall, 3-7 conference). Jones/Harlan and Deep Patel/Lane Brewer won in doubles.
BOYS GOLF
AT HPCC-WILLOW CREEK
HIGH POINT — Caldwell topped Westchester Country Day 111-138 in boys golf Wednesday afternoon at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.
Jackson Hedrick shot a 42 to lead the Wildcats, followed by Adam Martin with a 47, Mac Timberlake with a 49 and Thomas Brinson with a 54. Caldwell’s Zachary Kupiec was medalist with a 1-under 35.
AT PINE KNOLLS
KERNERSVILLE — Greensboro Day beat Bishop McGuinness 146-171 in nonconference boys golf Wednesday at Pine Knolls Golf Club.
William Grissom shot a 40 to lead the Villains, while Sam Sherrill had a 42, Burns Handy had a 43 and Gannon Grunwald had a 46.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Bishop McGuinness defeated North Davidson 3-1 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at North.
Anna Krawczyk scored two goals for the Villains (7-3). Justine Grimsley added a goal, while Claire Clampett, Laney Heafner and Anna Aufrance each had an assist. Hannah Reeves made two saves in goal.
WHEATMORE, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
FARMER — Wheatmore cruised past Southwestern Randolph 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at Southwestern Randolph. The Warriors improved to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
BASEBALL
TRINITY, JORDAN-MATTHEWS
SILER CITY — Trinity won 12-2 against Jordan-Matthews in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Jordan-Matthews.
The Bulldogs (8-5 overall, 6-1 conference) totaled 14 hits — led by Jake Little, who went 3 for 4. Brody Little, Jaxson Coble and Jacob Proctor each had mutli-hit games as Trinity broke the game open with four runs in the sixth. Mowery got the pitching win, striking out four while allowing one hit and one walk in three innings.
WHEATMORE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Wheatmore won 12-10 in nine innings against Southeast Guilford in nonconference softball Wednesday at Southeast.
Arielle Turgeon and Avery Dykes, who doubled, each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Warriors (5-7), who scored eight runs in the seventh and four in the ninth. Faircloth had two hits, including a triple, while Carmen Turgeon had a double and an RBI and Zoey Bugg had a hit and an RBI. Hannah Shoe added an RBI.
Carmen Turgeon got the pitching win, striking out six in the complete-game win.
