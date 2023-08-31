TRIAD – A slew of matchups between local teams highlight tonight’s high school football lineup.
Five games feature teams from the Enterprise’s coverage area facing off – including a crosstown rivalry.
Southwest Guilford (1-1) will take on High Point Central (0-2) at 7 p.m. at A.J. Simeon Stadium. The Cowboys are looking to build momentum after beating R.J. Reynolds 19-0 last week, while the Bison aim for their first win under Chuck Doak, a former Southwest coach.
T.W. Andrews (2-0), coming off a big rivalry win against Central last week, visits Thomasville (1-1) in a meeting of traditional powers at Cushwa Stadium. Trinity (1-1) visits East Davidson (1-1), while Ledford (2-0) travels to Wheatmore (1-1) and Oak Grove (1-1) goes to Ragsdale (0-2). All four start at 7:30.
Also at home, High Point Christian (2-0) will take on North Raleigh Christian (1-1) at 7.
On the road, Bishop McGuinness (1-0) will face Providence Grove (2-0) at 7:30; Glenn (1-1) will take on powerhouse Chambers (0-1) at 7; and Southern Guilford (0-2) will make the short trip to Western Guilford (0-2).
VOLLEYBALL
T.W. ANDREWS, LEXINGTON
HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews lost 25-19, 25-14, 25-12 against Lexington in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Andrews. The Red Raiders dipped to 1-5 overall.
GLENN, EASTERN GUILFORD
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn outlasted Eastern Guilford 25-18, 25-14, 34-32 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Glenn. The Ladycats improved to 3-5 overall.
OAK GROVE, R.J. REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Oak Grove swept R.J. Reynolds 25-17, 25-12, 25-12 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Reynolds.
Ciara Major had seven kills followed by Emma Sechrist with six for the Grizzlies (5-3). Olivia Dixon had 15 digs, while Morgan Williams had 13 assists followed by Tatum Tesh with 12. Kadence Arnold had three blocks.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-6, 25-14 to improve to 8-0. Kate Bertschi had five kills, while Hollis Fitzgerald had 10 assists. Chloe Smith had three digs and Kalin Favreau had two blocks.
TRINITY, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Trinity edged Central Davidson 25-20, 17-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-7 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Central Davidson.
Sarabeth Johnson had 19 kills while Kaitlyn McCoy had 18 to lead the Bulldogs. Natalie Franko added 10 kills and seven blocks. Katelyn Hill had four aces and 21 digs. McCoy also had 17 digs and Sarabeth Johnson had 11. Avalynn Johnson had 44 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford narrowly lost 5-4 against Southeast Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Southwest.
Caroline Church (6-1, 7-5), Caroline Christman (7-5, 7-6 (7-5)) and Bella Johnson (7-5, 6-3) won in singles for the Cowgirls. Christman/Johnson (8-3) won in doubles.
Southwest dipped to 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
