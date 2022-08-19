NEW LONDON — Ledford defeated North Stanly 41-14 in nonconference football Thursday at North Stanly.

Alex Sanford ran 10 times for 250 yards — including a 65-yarder — and four touchdowns to lead the Panthers (1-0). Nathan Carr also completed five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, plus ran for a touchdown. Canon Roberts caught two passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.

