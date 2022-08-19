NEW LONDON — Ledford defeated North Stanly 41-14 in nonconference football Thursday at North Stanly.
Alex Sanford ran 10 times for 250 yards — including a 65-yarder — and four touchdowns to lead the Panthers (1-0). Nathan Carr also completed five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, plus ran for a touchdown. Canon Roberts caught two passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Aidan Hooker had 12 tackles and Calvin Handsome Jr. had eight. Kamden White had an interception, while Brandon Martinez-Flores, Brayden Varner and Xavier Todd each had a fumble recovery.
BISHOP, JOHN PAUL II
KERNERSVILLE — John Paul II rallied to beat Bishop McGuinness 36-23 in nonconference football Thursday at Bishop.
Heath Ropko had 11 tackles, a fumble caused and an interception to lead the Villains (0-1), who led 26-13 at halftime. Jack Wunner and Isaac Ross each added eight tackles, while Jamison Graves had a fumble recovery.
BOYS SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
GREENSBORO — Wesleyan Christian fell 0-0 (5-4 in PKs) against Calvary Day in the Piedmont Division semifinals of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Thursday at Bryan Park.
The Trojans (3-1) will face North Forsyth, which lost to Northwest Guilford in the other semifinal, on Saturday at Bryan Park.
SW GUILFORD, ATKINS
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford topped Atkins 6-0 in the Piedmont Division consolation bracket Thursday in the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan Park.
Jonas Sengiyumva had a goal and an assist to lead the Cowboys (1-1). Ezekiel Ndayizeye, Muhsen Aldaher, Ethan Hunt, Ryan Bryant and Ryan Salerno each had a goal, while Clark Morris, Grant Prevatt and Aidan Gujrati each had an assist. CJ Cain got the win in goal.
Southwest will face Grimsley on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bryan Park.
RAGSDALE, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale defeated Caldwell 2-0 on Thursday in the Triad Division semifinals of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan Park.
Jackson Harlan scored two goals for the Tigers (2-0), while Joseph Ambrosio and Josue Abarca Ignacio each had an assist. Jairo Ledezma made six saves in goal.
Ragsdale will face Bishop McGuinness in the Triad Division championship tonight at 7 at Bryan Park.
HP CENTRAL, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — High Point Central beat Western Guilford 2-1 in the Triad Division consolation bracket Thursday in the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan Park.
The Bison (1-1) will face Northeast Guilford tonight at 7 at Bryan Park.
WHEATMORE, LEXINGTON
TRINITY — Wheatmore topped Lexington 5-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Wheatmore.
Riley Queen and Luke Beasley each had two goals for the Warriors. Collin Burgess also had a goal, while Hayden Hemming had two assists and Ryan Baynard, Kooper Grant and Anakin Leister each had one assist.
NCLA, VANDALIA CHRISTIAN
KERNERSVILLE — NC Leadership Academy tied visiting Vandalia Christian 1-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday.
Troy Shoemaker had a goal while Cade Shoemaker had an assist for the Falcons.
GLENN, W. CABARRUS
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn lost 3-2 against West Cabarrus in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Glenn.
Alexander Sotelo and Ronaldo Bedolla each had a goal while Aldair Campos and Alessandro Mendoza-Ortiz each had an assist for the Bobcats (1-1). Alexiz Memije made 10 saves in goal.
GIRLS TENNIS SW GUILFORD, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford topped High Point Central 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Southwest.
Audrey Serb, Lauren Harris, Anna McGinnis, Rachael Dee, Betsy Chen and Bella Johnson won in singles for the Cowgirls (2-0). Serb/McGinnis, Jada Speight/Caroline Church and Trinity Edwards/Nicole Blue won in doubles.
LEDFORD, SALISBURY
SALISBURY — Ledford lost 9-0 against Salisbury in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Salisbury.
The Panthers moved to 2-1 overall.
WHEATMORE, W. DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Wheatmore swept West Davidson 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Wheatmore.
The Warriors improved to 1-1.
VOLLEYBALL WHEATMORE, OAK GROVE
TRINITY — Wheatmore outlasted Oak Grove 21-25, 28-26, 25-18, 27-25 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Wheatmore.
Kynnedi Rout had 11 kills and 21 digs for the Warriors (1-2). Taylor Richardson 10 kills, 12 digs, two assists, one black and two aces. Haley Greene had 20 assists, seven digs and an ace.
Ciara Major had 11 kills while Bella Grieser had eight kills for the Grizzlies (1-1). Olivia Dixon had 26 digs and Savannah Tiller had 20 digs and two aces. Kadence Arnold had 18 assists and Katie Maddock had 15.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-10, 25-18. Riley Rausch led with five kills and 10 assists, while Chloe Smith had nine digs and two aces for the Grizzlies.
BISHOP, McMICHAEL
MAYODAN — Bishop McGuinness fell 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 against McMichael in nonconference volleyball at McMichael.
Chrisbel Alcantara had nine kills and five digs for the Villains (1-1). Allie Purgason and Susanna Drake each had three kills. Jeanna Hauk added 14 assists, two blocks and two kills, while Emma Briody had 12 digs, Kartin Workman had two blocks, and Grace Strader had five digs.
In the JV match, Bishop lost 25-11, 25-20 to move to 1-1 overall.
SW GUILFORD, EAST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — Southwest Guilford lost 25-21, 23-25, 25-11, 25-11 against East Forsyth in nonconference volleyball Thursday at East Forsyth.
The Cowgirls dipped to 1-1 overall.
E. DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
CLIMAX — East Davidson beat Providence Grove 25-27, 25-18, 26-24, 25-13 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Providence Grove.
Lyndsay Reid had 28 kills and 24 digs for the Golden Eagles (3-0). Kaitlyn Wallace had five aces and 22 assists. Emma Anderson had three blocks, while Kara Mahan had 24 digs and 19 assists.
GLENN, WALKERTOWN
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn lost 20-25, 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 against Walkertown in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Glenn.
The Ladycats moved to 1-1 overall.
RAGSDALE, RJ REYNOLDS
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale swept RJ Reynolds 3-0 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 2-0.
TRINITY, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE — Trinity rolled past Thomasville 25-4, 25-8, 25-4 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Thomasville Middle.
Karrington Batten had 10 kills while Kaitlyn McCoy had seven kills and nine aces for the Bulldogs (2-1). Sarabeth Johnson had 11 aces, while Katelyn Hill had three digs and Madison Burgiss had 16 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.