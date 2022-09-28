WELCOME – Ledford swept rival North Davidson 26-24, 25-13, 31-29 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at North.

Khyra Barber had 13 kills and a block for the Panthers. Lily Peele had 10 kills, six digs and two aces. Sanna Simpson had six aces and eight digs, while. Jayda Stone had 35 digs and Kensie Price had 34 assists and six digs.

