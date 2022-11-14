TRIAD – Two football teams remain in the NCHSAA football playoffs: Ledford in the 3A and Thomasville in the 1A.

The 12th-seeded Panthers (11-1) will visit fourth-seeded East Lincoln (12-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while the third-seeded Bulldogs (11-1) will face sixth-seeded Draughn (11-1) on Friday at 7 at Cushwa Stadium.

