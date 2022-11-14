TRIAD – Two football teams remain in the NCHSAA football playoffs: Ledford in the 3A and Thomasville in the 1A.
The 12th-seeded Panthers (11-1) will visit fourth-seeded East Lincoln (12-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while the third-seeded Bulldogs (11-1) will face sixth-seeded Draughn (11-1) on Friday at 7 at Cushwa Stadium.
Ledford is back in the third round for the first time since reaching the regional final in 2018, while Thomasville – a perennial contender in the 1980s, ‘90s and 2000s with seven titles – is making its second straight trip after a decade away.
With a win Friday, the Panthers would face either top-seeded Kings Mountain or eighth-seeded West Charlotte, while the Bulldogs would take on either second-seeded Andrews or seventh-seeded Murphy in the regional semifinals.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE SCHOOL
ASHEVILLE – Fifth-seeded High Point Christian fell 47-3 against top-seeded Asheville School on Friday at Asheville Christian in the semifinals of the NCISAA Division II football playoffs.
The Cougars concluded their season with a 5-6 record.
Asheville School will host second-seeded Covenant Day in the championship Friday.
WESTCHESTER STANDOUTS EARN ALL-REGION
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day boys soccer standouts Bo Brigman and Ben Van Dessel have been selected to NC Soccer Coaches Association Region 2 Private all-region team.
Brigman, a senior, and Van Dessel, a junior, helped lead the Wildcats to an 11-4 overall record this season, including a 5-3 record in the PTAC, plus a No. 2 seeding in the NCISAA 2A playoffs and an appearance in the third round.
