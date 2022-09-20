WELCOME – Ledford swept rival North Davidson 9-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Monday at North.

No. 1 Kayleigh Batcheck (6-3, 6-0), No. 2 Abby Dunbar (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Brea White (6-4, 6-1), No. 4 Sallie Hagee (6-0, 6-2), No. 5 Nora Hill (2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 10-4) and No. 6 Lauren Seamon (3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-5) won in singles.

