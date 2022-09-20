WELCOME – Ledford swept rival North Davidson 9-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Monday at North.
No. 1 Kayleigh Batcheck (6-3, 6-0), No. 2 Abby Dunbar (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Brea White (6-4, 6-1), No. 4 Sallie Hagee (6-0, 6-2), No. 5 Nora Hill (2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 10-4) and No. 6 Lauren Seamon (3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-5) won in singles.
No. 1 Dunbar/White (8-1), No. 2 Batcheck/Hagee (8-2) and No. 3 Hill/Seamon (8-4) won in doubles for the Panthers, who improved to 9-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford surged past Western Guilford 6-3 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Western.
No. 4 Betsy Chen (6-1, 6-0), No. 5 Jada Speight (6-4, 6-1) and No. 6 Caroline Church won in singles for the Cowgirls. No. 1 Audrey Serb/Anna McGinnis (8-0), No. 2 Rachel Dee/Chen (8-5) and No. 3 Speight/Church (8-6) won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 8-6 overall and 5-4 in the conference.
GLENN, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN – Reagan defeated Glenn 8-1 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Reagan.
The Ladycats dipped to 0-5 both overall and in the conference.
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove lost 8-1 against Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Monday at Oak Grove.
No. 3 Ella Butcher/Abigail Cruz (8-6) won in doubles for the Grizzlies (1-8 overall, 0-5 conference).
TRINITY, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER – Trinity fell 6-3 against Southwestern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A girls tennis Monday at Southwestern Randolph.
No. 6 Abbie Boone (10-5) won in singles for the Bulldogs, while No. 1 Autumn Gentry/Abigail Todd (8-4) and No. 3 Salma Hernandez/Boone (8-5) won in doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
HP CHRISTIAN, COVENANT DAY
MATTHEWS – High Point Christian lost 29-27, 25-23, 25-23 against Covenant Day in nonconference volleyball Monday at Covenant Day.
Sophie Braetzkus had seven kills for the Cougars (5-10). Kinslee Britton added five kills and 13 assists, while Jordan Karpovich had 13 digs and three aces and Lauren Boyles had 14 digs.
LEDFORD, W. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford lost 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 against West Davidson in nonconference volleyball Monday at Ledford.
Lily Peele and Khyra Barber each had 10 kills for the Panthers (6-4). Emily Ruiz had 10 digs and five aces, while Alex Graham had nine blocks and seven kills. Peele added 17 digs, and Sanna Simpson had 14 digs. Kensie Price had 28 assists, 13 digs, four blocks, three aces and two kills.
S. GUILFORD, WALKERTOWN
WALKERTOWN – Southern Guilford outlasted Walkertown 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-10 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Walkertown.
The Storm improved to 7-7 overall.
THOMASVILLE, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Thomasville fell 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 against RJ Reynolds in nonconference volleyball Monday at Reynolds.
The Bulldogs dropped to 0-11.
BOYS SOCCER
WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Wheatmore rolled past Eastern Randolph 4-1 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Monday at Wheatmore.
Collin Burgess had two goals while Riley Queen and Ryan Baynard each had one for the Warriors (7-0-3 overall, 2-0-1 conference). Hayden Hemming and Anakin Leister each had an assist, and Nick Galloway made 10 saves in goal.
NCLA, VANDALIA CHISTIAN
GREENSBORO – NC Leadership Academy edged Vandalia Christian 1-0 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Vandalia.
Donovan Smith scored off an assist by Troy Shoemaker for the Falcons (8-2-1).
BISHOP, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness topped Cornerstone Charter 5-1 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Monday at Bishop.
Dylan King had two goals for the Villains (6-4-2 overall, 1-0 conference). Patrick Duggan, Diego Linares and Tyler Sturgill each had one goal, while Jack Stubbs had two assists and Ethan Connor had one. Asael Guzman made two saves in goal.
GLENN, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn lost 3-0 against host RJ Reynolds in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Monday.
The Bobcats improved to 5-4-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
LEDFORD, CENTRAL ACADEMY
WALLBURG – Ledford defeated Central Academy 4-1 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Ledford.
Camden Way had two goals while Jose Ontiveros had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (6-3-2). Diego Ponce-Gamez had a goal and Deivi Guevara had two assists. Cooper Reich made four saves in goal.
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON – Thomasville beat South Davidson 4-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at South Davidson.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-6-1 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
GIRLS GOLF
ASHEBORO – Oak Grove matched Providence Grove atop the leaderboard during Monday’s nonconference girls golf match at Asheboro Municipal.
Both teams shot a 132 to tie for first, followed by Asheboro (151), Central Davidson (170) and Eastern Randolph (173). Providence Grove’s Caroline Wright was medalist with a 35.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT IVEY REDMON
KERNERSVILLE – Southwest Guilford placed two in the top 10 of the girls race to highlight Monday’s Metro 4A Conference cross-country meet at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Isabel Davis finished in second in 21:34.63 while Amanda Pipkin took seventh in 23:19.87 during the girls race to highlight Southwest.
Also finishing in the top 25 were: Micah Burkett (18th, 21:36.87) in the boys race and Sarah Hall (21st, 26:14.75), Claire Monson (22nd, 26:14.77) and Faith Thomas (24th, 26:23.95) in the girls race.
Northern Guilford’s boys (21 points) and girls (26) won the team scores. Southwest’s girls (73) and boys (109) each finished fourth.
