CONCORD – Ledford, the No. 12 seed, toppled fifth-seeded Northwest Cabarrus 42-28 on Thursday at Northwest Cabarrus in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West football playoffs.

Nathan Carr ran 26 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers (11-1), who scored three times in the second quarter to lead 21-7 into halftime. Carr also completed 4 of 9 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

