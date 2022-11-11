CONCORD – Ledford, the No. 12 seed, toppled fifth-seeded Northwest Cabarrus 42-28 on Thursday at Northwest Cabarrus in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West football playoffs.
Nathan Carr ran 26 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers (11-1), who scored three times in the second quarter to lead 21-7 into halftime. Carr also completed 4 of 9 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Alex Sanford added 14 carries for 58 yards and one touchdown, while Cameron Walker had a 55-yard touchdown catch and Ethan Hairston added a 47-yard touchdown catch.
Cohen Batchek had 15 tackles on defense, followed by Walker with 10 and Aidan Hooker with eight as Ledford advanced to face fourth-seeded East Lincoln in the third round.
THOMASVILLE – Third-seeded Thomasville shut out 14th-seeded Swain County 21-0 on Thursday at Cushwa Stadium in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West football playoffs.
The Bulldogs, who led 14-0 at halftime, improved to 11-1 and will host either No. 6 Draughn or No. 11 Mitchell in the third round.
HIGH POINT – Zane Dinkins hit the game-winning 3-pointer from the wing in the final seconds to lift Westchester Country Day past Oak Ridge Military Academy 56-53 in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at Westchester.
Dinkins finished with 16 points to lead the Wildcats (1-0), who inbounded from the right sideline with 6.4 seconds left and swung the ball to Dinkins along the left side. Josh Bayne added 14 points followed by MJ Edwards with 11 points.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The High Point University women’s cross-country team finished a program-tying best 11th and the men’s team finished 15th in the NCAA Southeast Regional meet on Friday.
Lindsey Ickes paced HPU’s women with a time of 20:56.5, good for 29th place while Ashley Jones finished 39th in 21:08.0.
Following Ickes and Jones, Camryn Harper was the next Panther to cross the finish line, finishing 87th with a time of 22:02.2, a personal best by 10 seconds. Charli Montalvo finished 91st and was a top-10 freshmen finisher with her time of 22:09.7. Anna Ritter rounded out HPU's top-five with a time of 22:19.9 for 101st place.
Othmane El Gharissi finished 48th to lead the HPU men while Spencer Smucker just missed the top-50 with a 51st-place finish.
El Gharissi, a sophomore, led HPU with a time of 30:55.0 while Smucker finished his career with a time of 30:56.8 and his highest place finish. Ian Miller was the next Panther to finish with a time of 31:52.5 for 93rd place. Patrick Kelly finished in 117th place with teammate Kyler Koning right behind him in 118th place, both finishing with a time of 32:24.2.
HIGH POINT – High Point University men's and women's track and field head coach Mike Esposito has announced the indoor and outdoor schedules for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Panthers have 25 meets on the 2022-23 slate, increasing from 23 meets a season ago.
The indoor schedule opens Dec. 1-2 at Liberty. The Panthers will compete in three meets at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem three times — in the Camel CIty Invite on Feb. 3-4, the JDL Combined on Feb. 7-8 and JDL DMR Invite Feb. 17-18.
The indoor season for the bulk of HPU’s athletes ends with the Big South championship at Virginia Tech on Feb. 24 and 25.
The Panthers open the 15-meet outdoor season at home with the Bill Webb Combined and Bob Davidson Memorial meets March 17-18. HPU hosts two other meets — the VertKlasse Meeting March 31-April 1 and the Meet of Champions on April 15.
The Big South Championships are scheduled May 10-12 at Winthrop. HPU will compete in a meet the following week in Tucson, Arizona.
