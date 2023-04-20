PLEASANT GARDEN – Ledford rolled past Southeast Guilford 18-3 in three innings Wednesday in nonconference softball at Southeast.

Leah Leonard went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (9-5). Grace Henry added three hits and three RBIs, while Ivye Francis had two hits and two RBIs. Karleigh Newsome had a hit and three RBIs, and Hailey Hoots had a hit and two RBIs.

