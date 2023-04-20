PLEASANT GARDEN – Ledford rolled past Southeast Guilford 18-3 in three innings Wednesday in nonconference softball at Southeast.
Leah Leonard went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (9-5). Grace Henry added three hits and three RBIs, while Ivye Francis had two hits and two RBIs. Karleigh Newsome had a hit and three RBIs, and Hailey Hoots had a hit and two RBIs.
Francis got the win in the circle, striking out three while allowing just two hits and two walks.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, MOREHEAD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford walked off with a 3-2 win in eight innings against Morehead in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Southwest.
Eric Lovett, who had an RBI, and Wyatt Stanley each had two hits for the Cowboys (13-7), who scored twice in the bottom of the eighth. Jack Bliven added a hit and an RBI, while Tanner Royals had a hit and Tyler Shafer had an RBI.
Ryan Berry earned the pitching win, striking out five in 2 2/3 innings. Kaden Morgan had three strikeouts in 4 2/3 scoreless innings.
TRINITY – East Davidson topped Wheatmore 9-4 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Wheatmore. The Golden Eagles improved to 14-3 while the Warriors dipped to 7-10.
LEDFORD, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Ledford lost 5-2 against Uwharrie Charter in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Uwharrie Charter. The Panthers dipped to 15-2.
MOCKSVILLE – Oak Grove beat Davie County 9-2 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Davie County.
Dawson Shelton and Cale Walters pitched for the Grizzlies (8-9).
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville won 23-0 against Carver in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Finch Field.
Travail Barnes had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (7-8). Xavier Shaw added two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, while Leonel Guzman had two hits. Six players had a hit and an RBI each.
WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country Day fired a 145 team score during Wednesday’s match against Calvary Day at Forsyth Country Club.
Jackson Hedrick shot a 43 to lead the Wildcats and earned medalist. Adam Martin added a 49 while Thomas Brinson had a 53.
AT GREENSBORO CC-FARM COURSE
GREENSBORO – Greensboro Day edged Wesleyan Christian 142-147 in boys golf Wednesday at Greensboro Country Club’s Farm Course.
Ethan Wooten and Hayden Magnussen each carded a 1-over 36 to lead the Trojans, followed by Ren Niebauer with a 37 and Cole Rouse with a 38.
The Bengals had three players shoot even-par 35.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness swept Millennium Charter 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Fourth of July Park.
Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Connor Whalen, Chase Wiedwald and Tyler Sturgill won in singles for the Villains (9-4 overall, 4-0 conference). Hackman/Evan Sturgill, Whalen/Wiedwald and John Hutchison/Everett Smith won in doubles.
WALLBURG – Ledford won 6-3 against rival North Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Ledford.
Logan Thoma, Jeremiah Stone, Julio Santillan and Drew Hundley won in singles for the Panthers (9-6 overall, 6-2 conference). Stone/Zane Stowe and Santillan/Thoma won in doubles.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Oak Grove beat Montgomery Central 2-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Montgomery Central.
Katherine Lockamy scored both goals for the Grizzlies (8-1-1 overall, 3-1 conference). Haley Long and Ashlyn Chapman each had an assist. Carmen DiFoggio made one save in goal.
