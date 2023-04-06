WALLBURG — Ledford surged past Southern Guilford 9-3 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Ledford.
Leah Leonard and Ivye Francis each had a double and two RBIs for the Panthers (7-5). Maggie Hughes added two hits and an RBI while Grace Henry and Karleigh Newsome each had two hits and Alex Graham had a triple.
Leonard got the complete-game win, striking out nine, as Ledford scored three runs in the fifth to take the lead and added four in the sixth. Kenly Brown took the loss, striking out five in 4 1/3 innings.
Ashlyn Pegram went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Storm (9-4). Brown had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Kylie Misenhiemer had a hit and an RBI and Naomi Hunt added a double.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, EASTERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford lost 1-0 against Eastern Guilford in nonconference softball Wednesday at Southwest.
Miracle Kendrick and Rachel Wagner each had a hit for the Cowgirls (8-6). Kendrick struck out 11 in seven innings in the circle.
OAK GROVE, WEST STOKES
KING — Oak Grove topped West Stokes 4-0 in nonconference softball Wednesday at West Stokes.
Allie Johnston had two hits while Shae Grainger, who doubled, and Chloe Smith each had a hit and an RBI for the Grizzlies (12-3). Ayla Sneed doubled and drove in two runs. Mary Peyton Hodge got the complete-game pitching win, striking out 12 while allowing one hit.
BASEBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford beat Grimsley 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Wednesday at Southwest.
Tyler Shafer went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Cowboys (11-4 overall, 8-2 conference). Tanner Royals had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Devin Hernandez also had two hits and an RBI. Evan Hyde and Wyatt Stanley each had a double and an RBI.
Tyler Shafer got the pitching win, striking out 10 in six innings. Connor Hartigan added a perfect seventh.
EAST DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson won 16-0 in five innings against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Wednesday at East. The Golden Eagles improved to 10-3 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
GLENN, ASHEVILLE
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Glenn defeated Asheville 7-3 in the Mingo Bay baseball tournament Thursday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Peyton Horn had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Bobcats (10-7). Gesean Hardy had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Tyler Smith also had two hits while Craig McGhee had a double and two RBIs, and Peyton Kowalski had a hit and two RBIs.
Carmine Lancaster earned the pitching win, striking out three in 3 1/3 innings. Logan Stump also had three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
Glenn also beat Johnson County (Tenn.) 11-2 on Wednesday. McGhee went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI while Chase Gora had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Taylor Furches and Kale Woolard each had a hit and two RBIs. Christopher Shoemaker had two hits and an RBI. Andrew McBride got the win in five innings pitched.
GIRLS SOCCER
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG — Sarah Ledbetter scored the lone goal of the match in the second overtime period to lift Ledford past Montgomery Central 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Ledford.
Maddie Callahan made three saves in goal for the Panthers (7-5-1 overall, 2-0 conference).
EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson rolled past Thomasville 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 8-1-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference while the Bulldogs dipped to 1-7-2 and 0-5.
OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Oak Grove beat rival North Davidson 4-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at North.
Haley Long scored two goals for the Grizzlies (6-1-1 overall, 1-1 conference), while Mallie Blizard and Lockamy each scored one. Carmen DiFoggio made four saves in goal.
TRACK
AT PAGE
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale won 10 events to highlight Wednesday’s three-team meet at Page.
Page won the boys team score with 120.5 points, followed by Northwest Guilford with 52 and Ragsdale with 47.5. Northwest won the girls team score with 77 points, trailed by Ragsdale with 58 and Page with 48.
Winning events for the Tigers were: Kyle Leuangpaseuth (boys pole vault, 8-00), Ayana Spruill (girls pole vault, 5-06), Alaina Cole (girls 100, 13.5; girls triple jump, 32-00.00; girls long jump, 15-07.00), Harrison Howard (boys 800, 2:04.0), Tianna Byrd (girls shot put, 33-04.00), Madison Campbell (girls 200, 28.5), and the boys 4x100 (44.9) and boys 4x200 (1:34.80) relays.
BOYS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford fell 5-4 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Southwest.
Parker Perry, Grant Prevatt and Jack Perko won in singles for the Cowboys (9-7 overall, 5-7 conference). Prevatt and Perko teamed to win in doubles.
LEDFORD, OAK GROVE
WALLBURG — Ledford beat rival Oak Grove 6-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Ledford.
Logan Thoma, Julio Santillan and Drew Hundley won in singles for the Panthers (7-6 overall, 4-2 conference). Thoma/Santillan, Jeremiah Stone/Zane Stowe and Hundley/Eric Ko won in doubles.
Nate Overton, Nicholas Morris and Aiden Flemming won in singles for the Grizzlies (4-4 overall, 4-2 conference).
