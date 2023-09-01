WALLBURG – Ledford topped Randleman 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Ledford.
Kevin Palacios, Deivi Guevara and Valention Ontiveros each scored for the Panthers (2-2-1), who led 1-0 at halftime. Guevara added an assist while Abhimanyu Aravindh Raj also had an assist.
Ayden Callahan made four saves in goal.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN – High Point Central and Ragsdale played to a 3-3 draw Thursday in nonconference boys soccer at Ragsdale. The Bison moved to 1-3-1 while the Tigers moved to 4-1-2.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, EAST FORSYTH
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford lost 2-0 against East Forsyth in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Southwest. The Cowboys dipped to 3-3 overall.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian rolled past North Raleigh Christian 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Wesleyan.
Taj Johnson scored two goals for the Trojans (8-0). Sean Jacobs added a goal, while Lucas Williford had two assists and Donovan Calhoun had one. Jayden DiFoggio got the shutout in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, EASTERN GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – High Point Central fell 25-17, 25-23, 22-25-24-26, 15-9 against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Eastern. The Bison dipped to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20 against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Western. The Cowgirls dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, WAKE CHRISTIAN
RALEIGH – High Point Christian lost 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 against Wake Christian in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Wake Christian.
Cameron Martin and Sophie Braetzkus each had six kills for the Cougars (4-8). Kinslee Britton had 21 assists, while Lauren Boyles had 10 digs.
OAK GROVE, EAST ROWAN
MIDWAY – Oak Grove swept East Rowan 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Oak Grove.
Emma Sechrist had 14 kills to lead the Grizzlies (6-3). Olivia Dixon had 23 digs, while Tatum Tesh had 18 assists and Morgan Williams had 12. Kadence Arnold had three blocks, and Savannah Tiller had 10 service points while Dixon had nine.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-8, 25-10 to improve to 9-0. Hailey Ray had six kills, while Hollis Fitzgerald had 11 assists and Chloe Smith had 11 digs. Fitzgerald also had 16 service points, while Ava Willard had two blocks.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, COLLEGE PREP & LEADERSHIP
JAMESTOWN – Bishop McGuinness cruised past the College Prep & Leadership Academy in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Thursday at CPLA. The Villains improved to 4-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
CROSS-COUNTRY
NORTHWEST XC INVITATIONAL
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness took first in the girls team scores and second in the boys team scores to highlight Thursday’s Northwest XC Invitational cross-country meet at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
The Villains led the 11-team girls field with 42 points, ahead of second-place Cornerstone Charter with 83. They were second among the 13 boys teams – totaling 95 points, behind Greensboro Home School with 58 and ahead of NC Leadership Academy with 112.
Placing in the top 25 for the girls were: Bishop’s Claire Sullivan (second, 22:39.33), Sofia Walter (fourth, 23:28.63), Iara Silvagnoli (11th, 24:24.17), Samantha Ruelas-Reyes (15th, 24:56.15) and Shannon Sullivan (25th, 25:41.47).
Placing in the top 25 for the boys were: Bishop’s Drew Pacholke (eighth, 18:43.36), Adrian Dancausse (13th, 18:57.00), Cole Clothier (20th, 19:19.01) and Stephen Hawley (21st, 19:26.24).
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Wheatmore won both the boys and girls team scores during Thursday’s nonconference cross-country meet against Asheboro Hybrid Academy and John Yowell Academy at Wheatmore.
The Warriors totaled 15 points on the girls side and 20 on the boys side, ahead of Asheboro Hybrid with 45.
The top seven Wheatmore boys were: Zach Hazelwood (18:43), Tyler McCormick (22:49), Jonathan Heraldo (26:41), Tyler Wall (26:49), Sean Jennison (29:46), Jayden Grant (30:30) and Landon Yates (31:55).
The top Wheatmore girls were: Olivia Hildreth (26:57), Meredith Partin (28:37), Brianna Hill (31:20), Mattie Foshie (31:21) and Katelyn Cruthirds (41:11).
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, LEXINGTON/BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian defeated visiting Lexington Middle 2-0 on Thursday and tied visiting Burlington Christian 4-4 on Tuesday.
AJ Bartmess and Braylen Orellana each scored a goal against Lexington while John Cooper had an assist. Bartmess scored three goals while Orellana had one against Burlington Christian. Keenan Doyle had seven saves against Burlington Christian.
