THOMASVILLE – Ledford edged East Davidson 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Brown Middle.
Camden Way and Jose Ontiveros each scored for the Panthers, who trailed 1-0 at halftime. Ethan Bello-Vasquez had an assist, and Cooper Reich made five saves in goal.
Ledford improved to 3-2 while the Golden Eagles dipped to 2-2-1.
HP CHRISTIAN, WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian lost 5-1 against Winston-Salem Christian in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Correll-Morris Field. The Cougars dipped to 2-5 overall.
BISHOP, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness played Calvary Day to a scoreless tie in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Calvary. The Villains moved to 4-3-1.
OAK GROVE, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Oak Grove lost 6-1 against host RJ Reynolds in nonconference boys soccer Thursday. Aron Disher scored off an assist by John Carpenter for the Grizzlies (2-3-1). Noah Van Newkirk made 14 saves in goal.
NCLA, SOUTH STOKES
WALNUT COVE – North Carolina Leadership Academy beat South Stokes 2-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at South Stokes. Zach Donath and Cade Shoemaker each scored a goal for the Falcons (4-1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
HP CENTRAL, E. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – High Point Central defeated Eastern Guilford 3-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Central. Emma Burks and Ava Burton each had three kills to lead the Bison (2-3). Burks also had five aces, while Aubey Evans had four blocks and April Htun had five digs.
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Southwest. The Cowgirls dipped to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
LEWISVILLE – Wesleyan Christian defeated Forsyth Country Day18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13 in volleyball Thursday at Forsyth Country Day. Caroline Lennon and Karli Totel had 15 kills each for the Trojans. Cate Barnwell had 35 assists and three aces, while Reece Neal had nine serve-receive passes and 10 digs.
E. DAVIDSON, N. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson swept North Davidson 25-17, 26-24, 25-13 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at East. Lyndsay Reid had 21 kills, 10 digs and six aces for the Golden Eagles (7-2). Emma Anderson added six kills and 12 digs while Kaitlyn Wallace had five kills, eight digs and 12 assists and Kara Mahan had 21 assists and seven digs.
GLENN, REAGAN
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 25-4, 25-20, 25-5 against Reagan in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Glenn. The Ladycats dipped to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, E. ROWAN
SALISBURY – Oak Grove fell 25-17, 26-24, 25-16 against East Rowan in nonconference volleyball Thursday at East Rowan.
Hailey Kidder and Georgia Barnett each had five kills for the Grizzlies (2-6). Tatum Tesh had nine assists and nine service points, while Katie Maddock had eight assists and Olivia Dixon had nine digs.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 18-25, 25-18, 25-20 to improve to 8-0. Morgan Williams and Riley Rausch each had five kills. Chloe Smith had 19 digs while Ava Willard had 16, while Rausch had eight assists and Williams had seven.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 3-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Page. The Tigers moved to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
TRINITY, SW RANDOLPH
TRINITY – State power Southwestern Randolph defeated Trinity 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Trinity.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 10 kills for the Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 1-1 conference). Karrington Batten had seven kills while Sarabeth Johnson had five kills and two aces. Natalie Franko added two blocks, Faith Powell had 11 digs and Madison Burgiss had 18 assists.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Wheatmore lost 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 against Randleman in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Randleman.
Haley Pease had 14 kills, eight digs and three blocks for the Warriors (4-5 overall, 0-2 conference). Taylor Richardson added eight kills, 18 digs and three blocks.
In the JV match, Wheatmore lost 25-23, 25-12. Haley Foster had four kills and an ace to lead the Warriors.
GIRLS TENNIS
WESLEYAN CHRSITIAN, DURHAM ACADEMY
DURHAM – Wesleyan Christian fell 9-0 against Durham Academy in girls tennis Thursday at Durham Academy. The Trojans moved to 1-3 overall.
BISHOP, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness edged Greensboro Day 5-4 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Greensboro Day.
Nina Holton, Adelaide Jernigan, Sarah Pulliam and Lily Winters won in singles for the Villains (5-0). Jernigan/Pulliam won in doubles.
LEDFORD, E. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Ledford swept East Davidson 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Brown Middle.
Kayleigh Batcheck (6-4, 6-0), Abby Dunbar (6-0, 6-1), Brea White (6-2, 5-2), Sallie Hagee (6-0, 6-2) Nora Hill (6-0, 6-0) and Addison Sage (6-0, 6-1) won in singles for the Panthers. Dunbar/White (8-3), Batcheck/Hagee (8-3) and Hill/Maddie Brown (8-0) won in doubles.
Ledford improved to 5-1 while the Golden Eagles dipped to 1-6.
WHEATMORE, GRAY STONE DAY
MISENHEIMER – Wheatmore lost 8-1 against Gray Stone Day in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Gray Stone Day. The Warriors dipped to 3-2 overall.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
HP CHISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
LEWISVILLE – High Point Christian fell 3-0 against Forsyth Country Day in middle school boys soccer Thursday at Forsyth Country Day. Keenan Doyle and Henry Thompson made six saves each in goal for the Cougars, who will visit rival Wesleyan Christian on Tuesday.
HPU SPORTS
VOLLEYBALL
KENNESAW, Ga. — High Point University’s volleyball team defeated Furman in four sets Friday at the Kennesaw State Convocation Center. Set scores were 25-20, 25-15, 24-26 25-21.
HPU (4-0) hit at a .315 clip for the match. Dylan Maberry led the Panthers with 17 kills. Sydney Palazoolo had 15 and Sopheea Mink eight.
Ally Van Eekeren dished 37 assists. Jillian Ziemba scoopede 15 digs while Maberry had 12 and Palazzolo 10.
The Panthers overcame an early 10-3 deficit in the first set, went up 10-2 early in the second, gave up the last two points of the third and pulled away after Furman closed to within a point in the middle of the fourth.
