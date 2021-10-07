LEXINGTON — Ledford’s Madison Flynt was first individually while Oak Grove was first as a team in Wednesday’s Davidson County girls golf championship at Lexington Golf Club.
Flynt shot a 5-over 76 to lead the Panthers, who were second as a team. Oak Grove won with 260 team score, followed by Ledford with a 310, West Davidson with a 329 and East Davidson with a 355.
Camille Lambert led the Grizzlies with an 81, followed by Ella Ott with an 85 and Zoe Crotts with a 94. The Panthers also got counting scores from Isabel Farfan with a 116 and Julia Dooley with a 118.
SOCCER
HP CENTRAL, DUDLEY
HIGH POINT — High Point Central shut out Dudley 2-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Correll-Morris Field.
Bennie Hernandez and Christian Zamora each scored for the Bison.
Central improved to 3-5-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford topped Northern Guilford 3-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Northern Guilford.
Kendall Ingram had two goals while Trace Rogers had one for the Cowboys (13-0-1 overall, 7-0 conference), who led 2-0 at halftime. Brandon Hill had two assists.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Ledford’s first-place showdown with Asheboro ended in a scoreless tie Wednesday in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer at Asheboro.
The Panthers moved to 8-2-2 overall and remained in a first-place tie with the Blue Comets atop the MPC standings at 3-0-1.
THOMASVILLE, JORDAN-MATTHEWS
SILER CITY — Thomasville fell 9-0 against Jordan-Matthews in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Jordan-Matthews.
The Bulldogs, who trailed 7-0 at halftime, dipped to 2-9 overall.
TENNIS
LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Ledford defeated North Davidson 7-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at North.
The Panthers, who are first in the conference, improved to 11-2 overall and 9-1 in the MPC.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale edged Western Guilford 5-4 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Ragsdale.
Ella Perez, Caroline Mott, Cameron Wright and Emma McNamara won in singles for the Tigers (8-9 overall, 6-8 conference). Lexi Honeycutt/Mott won in doubles.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR — Wheatmore won both races individually and the boys team score in Wednesday’s cross-country meet at Eastern Randolph.
Zach Hazelwood won the boys race in 18:49, followed by teammates Hayden Yates (20:10.1) in third, Jimmy Smith (20:19.8) in fourth, and Christian Hildreth (22:58.5) in fifth.
The Warriors totaled 20 points, beating second-place Eastern Randolph with 36 points.
Brianna Hill won the girls race in 26:30, followed by Allison Hill (27:48) in fourth and Emily Cribbs (33.16) in eighth.
Randleman won with 15 points, trailed by Eastern Randolph with 40 points. Wheatmore didn’t post a team score.
AT SW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford won the girls race and took second in the girls team total while Ragsdale was second in the boys team total during Wednesday’s Metro 4A Conference boys cross-country meet at Southwest.
Southwest’s Amanda Pipkin won the girls race in 19:06, followed by teammates Claire Monson (third, 19:52), and Carolyn Isabel Davis (sixth, 21:04) in the top 10.
Northwest Guilford, placing six in the top 10, won with 33 points, followed by Southwest Guilford with 35 points and Southeast Guilford with 65 points.
On the boys side, Northwest, placing 19 in the top 25, won with 29 points, trailed by Ragsdale with 60 points, Southwest with 70 points and Southeast with 79 points.
Southeast’s Eddison Bridges won in 15:30.62. Southwest placed Christian Woodbury (fourth, 16:40.59) and Brody Farrell (23rd, 19:25.00) in the top 25, while Ragsdale’s John Howard (second, 15:39.77) and Brandon Alker (25th, 19:35) were also in the top 25.
AT LEDFORD
WALLBURG — Ledford won the boys race and the girls team total while Oak Grove and Ledford tied for second in the boys team total during Tuesday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference meet at Ledford.
Ledford’s Isaac Reyna won the boys race in 20:49, followed by Jorge Gamez-Santillan (fourth, 22:22) and Stacy Tickle (10th, 25:22) in the top 10.
Oak Grove’s Cooper Long was second in 20:56, while Kent Sidden (eighth, 25:16) and Mason McMillan (ninth, 25:17) were also in the top 10.
Asheboro won the boys team total with 36 points, followed by Oak Grove and Ledford — each with 42 points. Ledford had the lone team total on the girls side, finishing with 15 points.
Asheboro’s Sophia Roman won in 25:17. Ledford’s Brea White (second, 25:48), Megan McDaniel (sixth, 32:15), Sophie Wheat (eighth, 32:32) and Aynsley Bruff (ninth, 35:04), along with Oak Grove’s Natalia Everhart (fourth, 26:26) and Chloe Koper (fifth, 26:27) were in the top 10.
AT KEELEY PARK
McLEANSVILLE — High Point Central’s Adam Nguyen was 14th in the boys race during Tuesday’s Mid-State 3A Conference cross-country meet at Keeley Park.
Atkins, led by race winner Ethan Hall (18:27.43), won the boys team total with 18 points, ahead of second-place Northeast Guilford with 45 points.
Atkins, keyed by race winner Caroline Downs (23:43.65), also won the girls team total with 15 points, beating second-place Northeast Guilford with 50.
Central’s Sergio Sanchez-Romirez (19th, 31:46.91) and Benjamin Ocampo (21st, 38:39.33) also ran in the boys race, while Monserra Perez (13th, 33:42.49) and Estrella Jarquin (14th, 36:10.47) ran in the girls race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.