CLIMAX – Ledford crushed Providence Grove 46-7 in nonconference football Friday at Providence Grove.
Alex Sanford ran 22 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers (5-0). Shay Ragland completed 9 of 15 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns and ran nine times for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
Kaison Wade Phillips made five catches for 55 and a touchdown, while Zane Stowe added a 10-yard touchdown catch.
Aidan Hooker had 10 tackles to lead the defense, followed by Calvin Handsome Jr. with nine and Cole Tesh with seven. Daveon Green added two sacks, while Chase Tussey had an interception. Hooker also caused a fumble that Green recovered.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – High Point Central lost 63-6 against state power Dudley in Mid-State 3A Conference football Friday at Dudley’s J.A. Tarpley Stadium.
Jayden Davis ran 10 times for 32 yards to lead the offense for the Bison (0-4 overall, 0-1 conference). DJ Shaw made 10 tackles to lead the defense and returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown.
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford faltered 22-19 against Page in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Page’s Marion Kirby Stadium. The Cowboys, who led 11-7 at halftime, moved to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn rallied past Parkland 24-20 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference football Friday at Glenn’s Marty Stanley Stadium. The Bobcats, who trailed 13-6 at halftime, improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the CPC.
LENOIR – Oak Grove topped Hibriten 56-20 in nonconference football Friday at Hibriten.
Connor Creech completed 12 of 16 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Grizzlies (4-1). He also ran nine times for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Karson Williams added 11 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown rushing and two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Jake Smith made five catches for 64 yards and one touchdown, while Bryson Capps had a touchdown run and Anthony Gianatasio had a touchdown catch. Bradley Byrd led the defense with 10 digs, made an interception and recovered a fumble, which was caused by Keenan Larking.
RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale edged Northern Guilford 22-20 in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Ragsdale’s Kenneth T. Miller Stadium. The Tigers, who led 13-7 at halftime, improved to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian swept Calvary Day 25-19, 25-9, 25-19 in PTAC volleyball Friday at Wesleyan.
Zoe McCorquodale had 19 assists, eight digs, two kills and an ace to highlight the Trojans (7-3 overall, 4-1 conference).
PFEIFFER UNIVERSITY INVITATIONAL
MISENHEIMER – Oak Grove and East Davidson each posted a pair of top-10 team finishes to key Saturday’s Pfeiffer University Cross-Country Invitational on Saturday at Pfeiffer.
Oak Grove was second out of 23 teams in the boys scores while East was third out of 18 in the girls scores. Jesse Carson won the boys scores with 36 points, followed by Oak Grove with 118 in second, East Davidson (257) in 10th and Wheatmore (675) in 23rd. Hough won the girls scores with 55 points, while East (129) was third and Oak Grove (238) was eighth.
Posting top-25 finishes were: Oak Grove’s Hunter Creech (seventh, 17:13.9), Aiden Edwards (ninth, 17:20.1) and Luke Vannoy (19th, 17:40.4) and East’s Owen Crum (21st, 17:52.6) in the boys race; East’s Fatima Cepeda (11th, 21:21.4), Erin Gardner (14th, 21:36.5) and Avery Tysinger (18th, 21.53.8), as well as Grace Prevette (19th, 21:57.5) running unattached.
