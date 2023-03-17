WALLBURG — Ledford edged West Davidson 7-6 in nine innings Thursday night in nonconference baseball at Ledford’s Gary Hinkle Field.
Bryce England had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (7-1), who trailed 6-2 in the middle of the sixth. Rodriguez had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI while Devin Villaman had two hits. Riley had a double and an RBI.
Ayden Wall got the pitching win, striking out two in two hitless innings of relief. Gabe Barker struck out 10 in four innings of middle relief.
ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN
HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews lost both games of a doubleheader, 15-0 and 13-0, against Walkertown in Mid-State 2A Conference baseball Thursday at Andrews.
The Red Raiders dipped to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian beat Asheville Christian 12-6 in baseball Thursday at Wesleyan’s baseball field.
Christian Walker had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Trojans (3-0). Hudson Lance added a hit and three RBIs, while Myles Crocker had two hits and two RBIs and Nick Papciak had two hits and one RBI.
Grayson McDonald struck out five in four innings on the mound.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — Westchester Country Day defeated Greensboro Day 6-3 in PTAC baseball Thursday at Greensboro Day.
Chase Hesling, who doubled, and Carson Daniel each had a hit and two RBIs for the Wildcats (3-2 overall, 1-1 PTAC). Ryan Engle and Josh Hammond each had two hits, while Caleb Hammond added a double and Tate Volgler had a hit and an RBI.
Josh Hammond got the pitching win, striking out 10 in five hitless innings.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale topped Page 8-0 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Thursday at Ragsdale.
Owen Robinson had a double and three RBIs for the TIgers (7-1). Braden Bradford had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs, while Dillon Bullard, who tripled, and Garrett Crum each had a hit and an RBI.
Robinson got the pitching win, striking out eight in six innings.
SOFTBALL ANDREWS, McMICHAEL
HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews fell 16-0 against visiting McMichael in MId-State 2A Conference softball Thursday.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford lost 15-1 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference softball Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls dipped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, WEST STOKES
WALLBURG — High Point Christian topped West Stokes 7-4 in nonconference softball action on Thursday at Wallburg Baptist Church.
Lauren Sexton and Laci Jarrell each hit two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs to lead the Cougars (4-1), who led 6-0 through three innings. Hailey Allred also had a triple and two RBIs, Kerri Langfitt added a double.
Lexi Hall got the pitching win, striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings.
THOMASVILLE, TRIAD MATH & SCIENCE
GREENSBORO — Thomasville defeated host Triad Math and Science 34-5 in nonconference softball Thursday.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RAVENSCROFT
RALEIGH — Wesleyan Christian rolled past Ravenscroft 15-0 in three innings Thursday in softball at Ravenscroft.
Ella Joyce had two doubles for the Trojans (1-1). Sara Kate Carr also had two hits — a double and a triple — while Kayla Raimondi also had a hit. Maris Morgan had four strikeouts in two innings in the circle, while Carr had three in one inning.
BOYS TENNIS SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford swept High Point Central 9-0 in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at Southwest.
Trung Nguyen, Tim Vo, Parker Perry, Grant Prevatt, Aryan Shah and Josh Boger won in singles for the Cowboys. Perry/Jack Perko, Prevatt/Vo and Alex Toney/Lance Carter won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 6-3 while the Bison moved to 0-2.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated The Burlington School 7-2 in boys tennis Thursday at Wesleyan.
Harrison Marx-Ascencios, Jonathan Cimpean, Ben McCain, Henry Henning, Lucas Newton and Eli Henning won in singles for the Trojans. Cimpean and Landon Kerry teamed to win in doubles.
GIRLS SOCCER HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ATKINS
HIGH POINT — High Point Central lost 0-9 against Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Bison moved to 0-5-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
BURLINGTON — Westchester Country Day tied Burlington Christian 1-1 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Burlington Christian.
The Wildcats moved to 1-1-1.
RAGSDALE, SOUTHERN GUILFORD
GUILFORD COUNTY — Ragsdale defeated Southern Guilford 7-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Southern.
Kyli Switalski had four goals and two assists to lead the Tigers. Gabby Graham added two goals and two assists, while Kennedy Haun had a goal and Caroline VanThillo and Adrianna Arphai each had an assist.
Ragsdale improved to 5-2 while the Storm dipped to 0-6.
LEDFORD, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE — Ledford defeated Glenn 3-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Glenn.
Nera Wesley and Maggie Eccard each had a goal and an assist to lead the Panthers. Alex Bautista added a goal while Sarah Ledbetter had an assist. Maddie Callahan made two saves in goal.
Ledford improved to 4-4 while the Ladycats dipped to 2-2.
THOMASVILLE, ALBEMARLE
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville defeated Albemarle 3-1 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Thomasville. The Bulldogs improved to 3-1.
LACROSSE HIGH POINT CENTRAL, GLENN
HIGH POINT — High Point Central defeated Glenn 9-7 in nonconference girls lacrosse Thursday at A.J. Simeon Stadium.
The Bison, who were led by Dixie Clinard and Adele Kattenfeld, improved to 1-3.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, EASTERN GUILFORD/WEST STOKES
McLEANSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness crushed Eastern Guilford 22-1 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont boys lacrosse Thursday at Eastern.
Mason Payne had six goals and three assists to lead the Villains (4-1 overall, 3-0 conference). Rio O’Hale added four goals, while Matthew Cetrone had three goals and an assist and Tanner Cave had three goals to highlight the offense.
In the girls match at Bishop, the Villains won 19-4 against West Stokes. Kate Dennen had nine goals and two assists, while Ella Suire had three goals and four assists, Sarah Pulliam had three goals and two assists and Kiersten Varner had two goals and four assists.
BOYS GOLF AT THE VALLEY GC
BURLINGTON — High Point Christian beat Burlington Christian 167-186 in nonconference boys golf Thursday at The Valley Golf Course.
Cameron Crumpler shot a 37 to lead the Cougars (3-1), followed by Jace Harris and Carter Anderson each with a 41.
