WALLBURG – Ledford rolled past county rival East Davidson 14-3 in five innings Thursday evening in nonconference baseball at Ledford’s Gary Hinkle Field.
Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had a home run and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (3-1), who led 6-1 through two innings and 10-3 through three. Jadden Rodriguez also had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, while Devin Villaman had two hits and an RBI.
Ayden Wall got the pitching win, striking out seven in three innings. Caleb Snovak took the loss in 2 1/3 innings. Trey Kennedy homered and drove in two to lead the Golden Eagles (1-2), who pulled within 6-3 in the third. Alex Carver also drove in a run.
TRINITY, WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Trinity cruised past rival Wheatmore 18-2 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Thursday at Wheatmore.
Jake Little and Landon Mowery pitched for the Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 2-0 conference), while Lukas Usterbowski, Jonathan Heraldo, Clay Hill, Ayden Byrd and Sean Jennison pitched for the Warriors (2-2, 0-2).
ANDREWS, NORTH FORSYTH
HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews crushed North Forsyth 28-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference baseball Thursday at Andrews.
The Red Raiders improved to 2-0.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford defeated Page 14-0 in five innings Thursday in Metro 4A Conference baseball at Page.
Tanner Royals had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead the Cowboys (3-1). Wyatt Stanley had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, while Jason Parsons had two hits and an RBI.
Tyler Shafer earned the complete-game win on the mound, striking out eight while allowing two hits and two walks.
RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale topped Northern Guilford 9-2 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Thursday at Ragsdale.
Owen Robinson had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs to lead the Tigers (4-1 overall, 2-0 conference). Chase Miller added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Rylan Souther had a triple and three RBIs.
Robinson got the win on the mound, striking out 10 in six innings.
BOYS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford swept past crosstown rival High Point Central 9-0 in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at Central.
Trung Nguyen, Tim Vo, Parker Perry, Jack Perko, Alex Toney and Rahul Bachupalli won in singles for the Cowboys, while Perry/Perko, Toney/Owen Ray and Brian Le/Khang Huynh won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 3-2 while the Bison opened their season 0-1.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, OAK GROVE
MIDWAY – Bishop McGuinness topped Oak Grove 7-2 in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at Oak Grove.
Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Tyler Sturgill and John Hutchinson won in singles for the Villains (2-1), while Hackman/Evan Sturgill and Hayden Connor/Harrison Satterfield won in doubles.
Aiden Fleming won in singles for the Grizzlies (0-2), and Nate Overton/Charlie McDonnell won in doubles.
LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO – Ledford beat West Davidson 6-2 in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at West Davidson.
Jeremiah Stone, Julio Santillan, Drew Hundley and Luke RIddle won in singles for the Panthers (3-2). Stone/Santillan and Riddle/Eric Ko won in doubles.
RAGSDALE, R.J. REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Ragsdale defeated R.J. Reynolds 8-1 in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at Reynolds.
Landem Ramsey, Finch Jones, Jay Patel, Ved Patel and Roman Kemp won in singles for the Tigers (2-3). Ramsey/Jones, Patel/Jackson Harlan and Ved Patel/Mirab Shabbir won in doubles.
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford raced past High Point Central 9-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Cowgirls improved to 2-0 while the Bison dropped to 0-3.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GASTON CHRISTIAN
GASTONIA – High Point Christian fell 9-0 against Gaston Christian in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Gaston Christian.
The Cougars moved to 0-2.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, GASTON DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day lost 1-0 against Gaston Day in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Westchester.
The Wildcats moved to 1-1.
RAGSDALE, TRINITY
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale topped Trinity 8-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 3-2 while the Bulldogs dipped to 2-3-1.
WHEATMORE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Wheatmore beat Southeast Guilford 10-1 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Southeast Guilford.
Ellie Garrison had seven goals and an assist to lead the Warriors (3-0). Natalie Bowman had a goal and four assists, Morgyn Lassiter had a goal and an assist, and Ashlyn Swaney had a goal.
Lucy Lockwood got the win in goal.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford defeated Western Guilford 19-0 in Metro 4A Conference softball Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls improved to 3-2.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN
WALLBURG – High Point Christian beat North Raleigh Christian 10-2 in nonconference softball Thursday at Wallburg Baptist Church. The game was stopped after six innings due to darkness.
Hailey Allred went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Cougars (3-1). Lexi Hall – who homered – Mary Douglas Hayworth and Maci Burkhart each had a hit and two RBIs.
Paisley Dixon struck out six in 5 1/3 innings in the circle.
LACROSSE
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, EAST FORSYTH
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford lost 17-4 against East Forsyth in nonconference girls lacrosse Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls moved to 3-2.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness beat Cornerstone Charter 18-5 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Thursday at Bishop.
Matthew Cetrone and Tanner Cave each had five goals and two assists for the Villains (3-1 overall, 2-0 conference). Mile Fuehler added three goals, while Rio O’Hale and John Miller each had two goals. Ward Bennett had one goal.
