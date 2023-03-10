WALLBURG – Ledford rolled past county rival East Davidson 14-3 in five innings Thursday evening in nonconference baseball at Ledford’s Gary Hinkle Field.

Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had a home run and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (3-1), who led 6-1 through two innings and 10-3 through three. Jadden Rodriguez also had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, while Devin Villaman had two hits and an RBI.

