MATTHEWS — Wesleyan Christian defeated Covenant Day 6-1 in baseball Monday at Covenant Day.
Sawyer Black and Domaine Vann each had a hit and two RBIs for the Trojans (1-0), who scored five runs in the top of the seventh. Myles Crocker and Ethan Graveley each added a hit and an RBI while Hudson Lance tallied two hits.
Ethan Gravely, who struck out two in two innings, got the win in relief of starter Sam Cozart, who struck out 10 in five shutout innings — allowing just one hit and no walks.
THOMASVILLE, NORTH HILLS CHRISTIAN
SALISBURY — Thomasville rolled past host North Hills Christian 11-0 in five innings Monday.
Mykel Duncan had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (2-1). Bryan Serrano added a double and two RBIs, while Owen Callicutt and Travail Barnes, who doubles, each had a hit and an RBI.
Barnes got the pitching win, striking out 10 while allowing just one hit.
LACROSSE SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford topped crosstown rival High Point Central 16-5 in nonconference girls lacrosse Monday at AJ Simeon Stadium.
The Cowgirls improved to 2-1 while the Bison began their season 0-1.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, GRIMSLEY
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness defeated Grimsley 15-13 in nonconference boys lacrosse Monday at Bishop.
Matt Cetrone scored five goals to lead the Villains (2-1). Tanner Cave added four goals while Miles Fuehler had three goals, followed by Mason Payne with two and John Miller with one.
In the girls match, Bishop won 14-11 to improve to 1-2. Kate Dennen had 10 goals and two assists, while Ella Suire had three goals and one assist and Sara Pulliam had a goal and an assist. Anna Hoeing, Emery Grunwald and Evie Vu each had an assist.
Grace Khol and Maddie Edwards split time in goal.
BOYS TENNIS SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford lost 8-1 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Northern Guilford.
Parker Perry and Jack Perko teammed to win in doubles for the Cowboys (2-2).
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian fell 8-1 against Charlotte Country Day in boys tennis Monday at Wesleyan.
Eli Henning won in singles for the Trojans.
RAGSDALE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale swept past Southeast Guilford 9-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Jamestown.
Landem Ramsey, Jay Patel, Finch Jones, Jackson Harlan, Ved Patel and Roman Kemp won in singles for the Tigers (1-2). Ramsey/Jones, Harlan/Jay Patel and Kemp/Ved Patel won in doubles.
THOMASVILLE, NORTH ROWAN
SPENCER — Thomasville fell 7-2 against North Rowan in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at North Rowan.
Brandon Robles won in singles for the Bulldogs (0-2). Casey Sanchez and Tiger McCray teamed to win in doubles.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY — Trinity defeated Providence Grove in PAC 1A/2A boys tennis Monday at Trinity.
SOFTBALL WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH HOME EDUCATORS
PFAFFTOWN — Wesleyan Christian fell 4-2 against the Forsyth Home Educators in softball Monday at the Northwest Forsyth Little League Field.
OAK GROVE, WESTERN ALAMANCE
MIDWAY — Oak Grove lost 5-2 in eight innings against Western Alamance in nonconference softball Monday at Oak Grove.
The Grizzlies moved to 3-1.
GIRLS SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CANNON
CONCORD — Cannon defeated Wesleyan Christian 2-1 in overtime Monday in girls soccer at Cannon.
Madison Casteen scored a goal off an assist by Ava Peele for the Trojans (0-1).
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH ROWAN
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson downed South Rowan 4-1 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 2-0.
GLENN, LEXINGTON
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn beat Lexington 3-1 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Glenn.
The Ladycats opened their season 1-0.
LEDFORD, GRAY STONE DAY
MISENHEIMER — Ledford rolled past Gray Stone Day 3-1 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Gray Stone Day.
Sarah Ledbetter had two goals and one assist to lead the Panthers (2-1), who led 2-0 at halftime. Maggie Eccard also had a goal while Nera Wesley had an assist.
Maddie Callahan made four saves in goal.
OAK GROVE, TRINITY
MIDWAY — Oak Grove topped Trinity 2-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Oak Grove.
Haley Long scored both goals for the Grizzlies (1-0), and Carmen DiFoggio got the win in goal.
RAGSDALE, SOUTHERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale rolled past Southern Guilford 8-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Ragsdale.
Kyli Switalski had four goals and three assists to lead the Tigers (2-1). Gabby Graham added two goals, while Caroline VanThillo and Amyah Cunningham-Bey each had a goal. Nikolina Jorgic and Emma Hansen each had two assists while Madison Salthouse had one.
