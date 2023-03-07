MATTHEWS — Wesleyan Christian defeated Covenant Day 6-1 in baseball Monday at Covenant Day.

Sawyer Black and Domaine Vann each had a hit and two RBIs for the Trojans (1-0), who scored five runs in the top of the seventh. Myles Crocker and Ethan Graveley each added a hit and an RBI while Hudson Lance tallied two hits.

