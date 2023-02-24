HIGH POINT – Sixth-seeded T.W. Andrews defeated 11th-seeded North Wilkes 50-34 on Thursday at Andrews in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls basketball playoffs.
Jurnee Flowers and Sanai Johnson each scored 12 points to lead the Lady Raiders (22-4), who trailed 16-6 after one quarter and 26-17 at halftime. Nijayah Townes added 11 points, followed by Heaven Briggs with six points.
Andrews will visit third-seeded Salsibury in the third round today
SOUTHERN GUILFORD BOYS, KINGS MOUNTAIN
GUILFORD COUNTY – Eighth-seeded Southern Guilford raced past 24th-seeded Kings Mountain 65-33 on Thursday at Southern in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys basketball playoffs.
Jyi Dawkins had 18 points while Jucqarie Love had 15 points and Jamias Ferere had 13 points for the Storm (24-5), who will face top-seeded Central Cabarrus in the third round today.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, NORTH STOKES
THOMASVILLE – Fifth-seeded Thomasville topped 12th-seeded North Stokes 69-63 on Thursday at Thomasville in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys basketball playoffs.
The Bulldogs improved to 24-5 and will visit fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness in the third round today at 2:30 p.m.
T.W. ANDREWS BOYS, EAST GASTON
MOUNT HOLLY – Thirteenth-seeded T.W. Andrews fell 71-54 against fourth-seeded East Gaston on Thursday at East Gaston in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys basketball playoffs.
The Red Raiders concluded their season with an 18-10 record.
REIDSVILLE – Fifteenth-seeded Trinity lost 81-66 against second-seeded Reidsville on Thursday at Reidsville in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys basketball playoffs.
The Bulldogs finished their season with a 21-8 record.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD BOYS, MOUNT TABOR
WINSTON-SALEM – Eighteenth-seeded Southwest Guilford stayed close late into the game but lost on a last-second shot by second-seeded Mount Tabor 56-53 on Thursday at Mount Tabor in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A West boys basketball playoffs.
The Cowboys ended their season with an 18-9 record.
HITOMS SET DATE FOR PREP ASG
THOMASVILLE – The HiToms have set the date for their second annual Triad Prep All-Star Game. The game, which is also sponsored by Crescent Ford and MasTac Bats, will be Thursday, May 25, at Finch Field and will feature the area’s top senior players.
