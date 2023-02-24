HIGH POINT – Sixth-seeded T.W. Andrews defeated 11th-seeded North Wilkes 50-34 on Thursday at Andrews in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls basketball playoffs.

Jurnee Flowers and Sanai Johnson each scored 12 points to lead the Lady Raiders (22-4), who trailed 16-6 after one quarter and 26-17 at halftime. Nijayah Townes added 11 points, followed by Heaven Briggs with six points.

