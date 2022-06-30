GUILFORD COUNTY — Leigh Jones has been named the new athletic director for Guilford County Schools, the board of education announced Tuesday during its meeting.
She will be the first female AD in Guilford County Schools history.
Jones has worked for the school system for the last seven years following a 12-year career in education at area elementary, middle and high schools. She graduated from Appalachian State, where she also was an assistant women’s basketball coach.
Her role will include planning, organizing and scheduling athletic programs and student activities, as well as ensuring that participating students have met eligibility requirements and that the programs they are involved in are safe.
Jones, who most recently was a school support officer with the system, will continue to supervise a small group of high school principals in the High Point area as she moves into her new role.
She replaces Leigh Hebbard, who began his career at Andrews High School, following 14 years as the county AD and director of driver’s education.
SALAMANDERS TOP HITOMS
HOLLY SPRINGS — An early outburst couldn’t quite carry the HiToms past the Holly Springs Salamanders in falling 4-3 in Coastal Plain League baseball Wednesday at Holly Springs’ Ting Stadium.
Eric Grintz had a double and two RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (13-13 overall, 1-1 second half). Sam Yelton added a hit and an RBI as the HiToms led 3-2 through two innings but allowed single runs in the third and fifth.
Tristan Snyder took the loss in middle relief, allowing a run on one hit and two walks in a third of an inning.
The HiToms, following a game at Martinsville on Thursday, will host the Mustangs on Friday for Parents Weekend at Finch Field.
AREA SOFTBALL PLAYERS EARN ALL-DISTRICT
TRIAD — Nearly 20 players from area teams were selected to the N.C. Softball Coaches Association’s All-District team.
Earning selections from District 5, which comprises Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Stokes counties, were:
• 1A — High Point Christian’s Lexi Hall, Mary Douglas Hayworth and Laci Jarrell
• 2A — East Davidson’s Leslie Rowe and Wheatmore’s Carmen Turgeon
• 3A — Ledford’s Averee Atkins, Sophie Conger and Sophie Wheat; Oak Grove’s Mary Peyton Hodge, Alissa Russ, Chloe Watkins, Lexi Weisner and Carly White
• 4A — Glenn’s Erika Clinard; Ragsdale’s Anderson Froysell, Jordon Goins and Angelina Goins.
The association’s all-state selections are expected to be released in the coming days.
GILES HAS BIG GAME
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — DeAngelo Giles had a standout game for the Burlington Sock Puppets in defeating the host Johnson City Doughboys 11-5 in Appalachian League baseball Wednesday.
Giles, a former High Point Central standout who now plays at N.C. State, had a double and a home run — his third of the season — and drove in three runs.
Burlington, a summer collegiate league team, improved to 19-6 and leads its division by five games over Danville.
RUSSELL LEADS US AM QUALIFIER
THOMASVILLE — Cade Russell holds the lead after the first round of a 36-hole U.S. Amatuer sectional qualifier Thursday at Colonial Country Club.
Russell shot 4-under-par 67 for a four-stroke lead over Jet Trickle of Bristol, Tennessee, and Caden Baker of Mebane. Ike Joy of Denver, North Carolina, John Fahey of Charlotte, Owen Kose of Holly Springs and Michael McCaffrey of Ohio are another stroke back.
A total of 108 golfers started the day vying for four spots and two alternate positions. Just 52 advanced to the second round.
Grady Newton of Wallburg fared the best among local golfers on Thursday. Newton shot 1-under 71 and is tied for eighth. Jeremy Ray of Pfafftown, last year’s Bud Kivett champion, is among a big group tied for 12th at even par.
Josh Spell of High Point, Jake Clodfelter of Trinity, Alex Martin of Thomasville and Sean Finan all shot 3-over 74 and were among 11 who made the cut on the number.
Ivan Jones and Chris Cassetta of High Point and Tyler Partee and Wes Cline of Thomasville were among local players who missed the cut.
The U.S. Amateur is scheduled Aug. 15-21 at Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.
