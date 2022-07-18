HIGH POINT — The High Point Hushpuppies went on the road and won two Old North State League games over the weekend.
The Hushpuppies prevailed 10-5 at Reidsville on Friday and defeated Lenoir 4-0 on Sunday.
HPU ADDS COACHES
HIGH POINT — High Point University track and field head coach Mike Esposito announced the hiring of Hillary Holmes as an assistant coach.
Holmes, who has been on the staff at Auburn, will work with the combined events and high jumpers, the same duties she had at Auburn..
Holmes helped coach Dontavious Hill to a third-place finish in the high jump both indoors and outdoors at the NCAA Championships and then again at the USA Championships in 2022.
Also, HPU men’s lacrosse coach Jon Torpey has added Logan Wisnauskus to his staff as a volunteer assistant. Wisnauskus was named the Tewaaraton player of the year for this past season after leading Maryland to the NCAA championship and an undefeated record.
HITOMS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER
THOMASVILLE — The HiToms split a doubleheader against the Martinsville Mustangs, losing 7-1 and winning 3-2, in Coastal Plain League baseball Saturday at Finch Field.
Eric Grintz had a hit and an RBI while Brandon Stahlman added a double to highlight High Point-Thomasville in the first game. Brandon Rogers took the loss in three innings before handing off to former Wesleyan Christian standout Caleb Cozart.
The Mustangs, who scored three in the third, led 6-0 through five innings.
In the second game, Jose Vargas and Joe Delaney each had two hits while Bo Rusher had a hit and two RBIs to lead the HiToms, who led 2-0 in the first and, after Martinsville evened the score 2-2 in the top of the third, added one more in the bottom of the third.
Win Scott, a former Ragsdale standout, got the victory on the mound. He struck out three in five solid innings.
