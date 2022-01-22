HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s soccer added Octavia Saunders as an assistant coach, head coach Brandi Fontaine announced on Friday.
Saunders is no stranger to the Triad. She comes to HPU following a season as a volunteer assistant at UNCG and was the head coach at Salem College from the fall of 2018 to the spring of 2021.
She recently became the assistant director for ECNL Girls and College Recruiting Coordinator at NC Fusion starting July 1, 2021, after being part time with the club since 2019.
At Salem, she had the best winning percentage (.631) of any coach in the first two years of their career. She guided the 2019 unit to the 10th-most goals (40) in a single-season in program history.
Before her stint at Salem, Saunders spent three years as the assistant coach at Brevard College where under her coaching the Tornados reached a program-best 11-6-1 record and all-time best in NCAA era.
HPU WOMEN’S LACROSSE
High Point University women’s lacrosse head coach Lyndsey Boswell named Abby Hormes, Jenna Kraft and Nicole Pugh as the team captains for the 2022 season.
Hormes is entering her fifth season for the Panthers, her second as a captain for the purple and white. For the fourth straight season, Hormes was named the Big South’s Preseason Offensive Player of the year. Hormes started all 18 games in the 2021 season, she was second on the team in assists with 22. She recorded 98 points (76 goals, 22 assists), 16 caused turnovers, and 32 ground balls in 2021. The offensive powerhouse finished ninth in the nation in goals per game with 4.22.
Kraft, who is entering her fourth season with the Panthers, is a captain for the first time and was named preseason all-conference for the first time.
She started 16 out of 17 games in the 2021 season for HPU, recording 26 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers. She recorded her season-high in ground balls with four and caused turnovers with three against Coastal Carolina last season.
Pugh, who is also entering her fifth season for the Panthers, is also a captain for the first time. She played in all 18 games in 2021, finishing with nine goals and six assists. Pugh had a season-high five ground balls and two caused turnovers against No. 11 James Madison last season.
