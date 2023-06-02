HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — High Point University has been awarded the Big South Conference’s George F. Sasser Cup Trophy for the 2022-23 athletic season, marking the school’s second consecutive year achieving the top overall athletic season in the Big South. The Cup was presented to High Point Thursday evening at the league’s annual Spring Meetings Awards Banquet, which was held at The Westin Resort on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
In 2022-23, High Point averaged 8.55 Sasser Cup points in 15 championship sports and accumulated a total of 128.25 points based on its finish in conference regular-season and championship competition. The Panthers won eight combined Big South championships in 2022-23 -- one shared regular-season title and seven tournament crowns. High Point was the co-regular season champion in volleyball and claimed the conference tournament championship in women’s cross country, men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.
Campbell finished second to High Point this season with a 8.14 average in 18 sports and totaled 146.5 points. Charleston Southern was third in the standings (7.23 average), and was followed by USC Upstate (5.90) and Radford (5.84) to round out the top five. It is Upstate’s second-straight fourth-place standing, while Radford has appeared in the top five in five out of the last six full seasons.
The Panthers claimed the Women’s All-Sports Trophy for the fifth-straight year with their average of 9.44 (75.5 points earned in eight sports), ahead of Campbell’s 8.23 average (82.25 points earned in 10 sports). High Point finished as either the Big South champion or runner-up six times in women’s competition to capture the Women’s All-Sports Trophy. Charleston Southern was third in the Women’s All-Sports race with its 7.03 average (63.25 points earned in nine sports) -- the Buccaneers’ first top three standing.
Campbell earned the Men’s All-Sports Trophy for the fifth consecutive time. The Camels’ won the Men’s All-Sports title with an average of 8.03 points, as Campbell won Big South championships in men’s soccer (regular-season), men’s tennis (regular-season) and baseball (regular-season and tournament). Charleston Southern was second with an average of 7.541 points (45.25 in six sports), followed by High Point at 7.536 (52.75 in seven sports).
HIGH POINT — The HiToms opened the Coastal Plain League season with a 6-4 victory over the Asheboro Zookeepers on Thursday. The game was the first of five on the HiToms schedule at Truist Point stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.