HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — High Point University has been awarded the Big South Conference’s George F. Sasser Cup Trophy for the 2022-23 athletic season, marking the school’s second consecutive year achieving the top overall athletic season in the Big South. The Cup was presented to High Point Thursday evening at the league’s annual Spring Meetings Awards Banquet, which was held at The Westin Resort on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

In 2022-23, High Point averaged 8.55 Sasser Cup points in 15 championship sports and accumulated a total of 128.25 points based on its finish in conference regular-season and championship competition. The Panthers won eight combined Big South championships in 2022-23 -- one shared regular-season title and seven tournament crowns. High Point was the co-regular season champion in volleyball and claimed the conference tournament championship in women’s cross country, men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.

