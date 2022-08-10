CHARLOTTE — For the seventh consecutive season, High Point University has been chosen the favorite in the conference’s annual preseason volleyball poll by the league’s head coaches, the conference office announced Wednesday.

The Panthers were a unanimous selection, receiving all nine first-place votes. Meanwhile, the coaches voted High Point junior outside hitter Dylan Maberry as Preseason Player of the Year, Campbell libero Claranne Fechter as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and High Point’s Maria Miggins as the Preseason Setter of the Year as part of the Preseason All-Conference team selections.

