HIGH POINT — ACC schools Virginia, Virginia Tech and N.C. State are among nonconference opponents on the regular-season schedule for the High Point University men’s soccer team this fall.
The Panthers will also play one of their three exhibition matches against North Carolina in a rematch of last year’s NCAA first-round tournament game that was won by HPU.
The Panthers open the regular season at Davidson on Aug. 24 and then play host to Saint Peters on Aug. 27 in the first of seven home games. Other matches in Vert Stadium are Sept. 1 against Evansville, Sept. 12 against Elon, Sept. 16 against UNC Greensboro and conference contests against USC Upstate on Sept. 23, Oct. 7 against Presbyterian and Nov. 1 against Winthrop in the regular-season finale.
HPU travels to Virginia Tech on Sept. 26, N.C. State on Oct. 17 and Virginia on Oct. 24. Other road matches are Sept. 8 at Marshall, Sept. 18 at William and Mary and four conference contests — Oct. 2 at Radford, Oct. 7 at Longwood, Oct. 14 at Gardner-Webb and Oct. 21 at UNC Asheville.
The exhibition against North Carolina on Aug. 15 in Chapel Hill, where the Panthers won 2-0 on Nov. 17. HPU, which finished last season 11-5-5, also plays preseason games Aug. 12 at Wofford and Aug. 19 at home against Southern Wesleyan.
Also, the High Point University women’s soccer team has added a preseason match Aug. 10 at Wake Forest.
AREA LACROSSE PLAYERS SELECTED ALL-STATE
KERNERSVILLE – Five lacrosse players from Bishop McGuinness highlighted this year’s North Carolina Lacrosse Coaches all-state team.
Bishop McGuinness’ Miles Fuehler at face-off and Myles Payne at defense were selected first team for the 1A/2A/3A boys. Matthew Cetrone at attack, Tanner Cave at midfield were selected second team. Kate Dennen at offense was selected third team for the 1A/2A/3A girls.
Making all-region were: Bishop’s Dennen and Ella Suire on offense for the West girls third team; Bishop’s Cetrone at attack, Fuehler at faceoff, Cave at midfield and Payne at defense for the 1A/2A/3A West boys first team, as well as Rio O’Hale at attack for the second team.
REIDSVILLE — The High Point Hushpuppies outscored the Reidsville Luckies 14-10 in Old North State League collegiate wooden bat action Tuesday.
The victory was the third in a row for the Hushpuppies, who improved to 5-5.
