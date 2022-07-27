HIGH POINT — ACC schools Wake Forest and N.C. State are among five contests against in-state nonconference foes on an 18-match regular-season schedule posted by the High Point University women’s soccer team Wednesday.
The Panthers entertain Wake Forest on Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. and play at N.C. State on Sept. 15.
Other in-state nonconference games are at East Carolina on Aug. 25, at UNC Wilmington on Sept. 4 and against UNC Greensboro on Sept. 8.
HPU opens Aug. 18 at Marshall and sees its first action at home against American University on Aug. 21.
Other home conference games are Aug. 28 against William and Mary and Sept. 11 against Richmond.
The Panthers open Big South play by hosting USC-Upstate on Sept. 21. Remaining home league opponents are Longwood (Sept. 24), UNC Asheville (Oct. 1), Gardner-Webb (Oct. 15) and Presbyterian (Oct. 22).
Road conference foes are Campbell (Sept. 28), Charleston Southern (Oct. 8), Winthrop (Oct. 12) and Radford (Oct. 26).
ALPB ANNOUNCES PLAYOFF DATES
NEW YORK — The Atlantic League today announced the playoff dates for the 2022 postseason. The playoffs feature a Divisional Championship Series between the first- and second-half champions of the North and South divisions followed by the ALPB Championship Series.
All postseason series will be a best-of-five format. A
Atlantic League rules allow the two first-half division champions to choose between hosting the first two games of the Division Championship or playing the final games at home.
South Division first-half champion, Gastonia, has opted to open the playoffs at home. The Honey Hunters will host the South Division second-half champion at Caromont Health Park on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 21. The South Division Championship will shift to the second half champion’s park for games on Friday, Sept. 23 and, if necessary, Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.
North Division first-half champs Southern Maryland has chosen to open the postseason on the road and then host Game 3 and Games 4 and 5, if necessary, at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs will start their playoff run at the site of the North Division second-half champion on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with Game 2 slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The two Division Championship Series winners will start the Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the site of the South Division champion. Game 2 will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Sept. 29 will be a travel day. The final three games of the Championship Series will be played at the North Division champion’s home on Friday, Sept. 30, Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, October 2.
HUSHPUPPIES ELIMINATED
HENDERSONVILLE — The High Point Hushpuppies were bounced from the Old North State League playoffs on Tuesday, falling 7-5 at the hands of Lenoir in a first-round gameTuesday at Berkeley Mills Park.
WYNDHAM ADDS ROSE
GREENSBORO — Justin Rose, former No. 1 golfer in the world and the 2018 FedExCup champion, will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced Wednesday.
Rose, who was the No. 1 player in the world in 2019, has 10 PGA Tour wins including the 2013 U.S. Open and 12 international victories to his credit. He played on the European Ryder Cup team five times and birdied the final hole at the 2016 Summer Olympic games to win the Gold Medal. Rose is a native of South Africa who grew up in England and currently lives in London.
He is 51st in the Official World Golf Rankings and his best finish this season is a fourth-place at the Canadian Open.
BLOWFISH DEFEAT HITOMS
LEXINGTON, S.C. – The HiToms lost 12-3 against the Lexington County Blowfish in Coastal Plain League baseball Tuesday at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.
Vito Patierno had two hits and two RBIs while Eli Weisner had two hits, including a solo home run, to key High Point-Thomasville (21-24 overall, 9-12 second half), which has lost four straight and dropped 1 1/2 games off the pace of a potential wild-card berth. Rowan Watt also had two hits.
Caleb Cozart, a former Wesleyan Christian standout, took the loss in 1 2/3 innings, striking out two.
The HiToms, after visiting Forest City tonight, will host Asheboro in their regular-season home finale. They’ll visit Wilson on Saturday to close the regular season.
