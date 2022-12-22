HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s soccer goalkeeper Holden Trent was selected by the Philadelphia Union in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft on Wednesday night.
Trent, a former Page standout, was the 28th overall pick and the highest pick for an HPU men’s soccer player in the SuperDraft. He’s just the third Big South player to be selected during the first round in conference history.
Trent, a team captain for the Panthers this season, finished his career sixth among NCAA Division I active career leaders in shutouts (22) in the fewest games played (52) and was 12th in the same category across all NCAA divisions. He also finished in the top-25 for DI active career leaders in goals against average (1.00) while setting the program record as well.
He was two-time Big South Goalkeeper of the Year, earned first team all-conference honors for each of the three seasons he started in goal and was named league defensive player of the week seven times throughout his career.
“This is a well-deserved opportunity for Holden. We are so proud of him,” High Point head coach Zach Haines said. “He has worked extremely hard to develop as a player and person. He is absolutely ready for this step in his career, and I am confident he will be successful.”
PREP BASKETBALL ANDREWS GIRLS, CHRIST CHURCH
CHARLOTTE — Andrews fell just short, 39-36, against Christ Church in the Holiday Hoop Fest girls basketball showcase Wednesday at United Faith.
NiJayah Townes scored 12 points while Sanai’ Johnson followed with seven for the Lady Raiders (5-3).
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN BOYS, QUALITY EDUCATION
ADVANCE — High Point Christian’s boys lost 49-37 against Quality Education on Wednesday in the Big Shots Rise Winter Jam at Rise Indoor Sports.
The Cougars moved to 6-7 overall.
GLENN BOYS, WALKERTOWN
WINSTON-SALEM — Fourth-seeded Glenn edged fifth-seeded Walkertown 70-69 in the first round of play in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament Pepsi Bracket at RJ Reynolds.
The Bobcats improved to 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.