HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s soccer goalkeeper Holden Trent was selected by the Philadelphia Union in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft on Wednesday night.

Trent, a former Page standout, was the 28th overall pick and the highest pick for an HPU men’s soccer player in the SuperDraft. He’s just the third Big South player to be selected during the first round in conference history.

