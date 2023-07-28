HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s golfer Danielle Suh has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur. The tournament is scheduled Aug. 7-13 at Bel-AIr Country CLub in Los Angeles.

Suh, who also qualified last year, earned her spot this time by tying for medalist honors with a 1-under-par 69 in one-round qualifying at Kenwood Golf and Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, where four golfers advanced.