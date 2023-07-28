HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s golfer Danielle Suh has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur. The tournament is scheduled Aug. 7-13 at Bel-AIr Country CLub in Los Angeles.
Suh, who also qualified last year, earned her spot this time by tying for medalist honors with a 1-under-par 69 in one-round qualifying at Kenwood Golf and Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, where four golfers advanced.
“She played phenomenal at Bethesda to qualify for the second year in a row,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Hunnell said. “I can see her game growing rapidly getting ready for her senior year. I’m excited to see how she leads our team this year.”
A total of 156 players will participate. Two rounds of stroke will determine 64 golfers who advance to match play, which is 18 holes in each round until the 36-hole championship match.
WYNDHAM ADDS MATSUYAMA
GREENSBORO — Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, will play in the Wyndham Championship next week at Sedgefield Country Club, the tournament announced Friday.
Sam Burns and Matt Kuchar were also announced as additions.
Matsuyama, who is the only winner of a major from Japan, has eight PGA Tour wins but none this season. He is 54th in FedEx Cup standings and No. 29 in the Official Golf World ranking.
Matt Kuchar will make his sixth Wyndham appearance. A nine-time PGA Tour winner, Kuchar is 56th in FedEx Cup points. Burns, who was a last-minute commitment is 19th in points.
The field includes 13 of he top 40 and 40 of the top 70 in the standings.
