HIGH POINT – High Point University women’s golfer Sarah Kahn, who won the Big South individual championship this year, has been named a co-winner of the conference’s Woman of the Year award.
Khan shared the award with Saleena Lynch of Radford.
Khan joins 619 female student-athletes — nominated across all divisions — as candidates for the award, which recognizes all graduating women for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership.
Khan is the second conference Woman of the Year selection from High Point. Volleyball standout Abby Bottomley was selected in 2020-21.
In addition to the Big South championship, Khan was named the Big South Women’s Golfer of the Year and also won the Kingsmill Intercollegiate and Grandover Fall Classic. She also set the HPU school record for lowest stroke average over a season at 73.24.
Kahn, who graduated with a psychology degree and earned a master’s in business administration, participated in High Point's SAAC, was a member of Psi Chi Psychology National Honor Society and was involved in various community service programs.
HORN QUALIFIES FOR NACAC U23 MEET
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – High Point University pole vaulter Sydney Horn has qualified for the North American-Central American-Caribbean Athletics Association U23 Championships slated this weekend in Costa Rica’s National Stadium.
Horn, who is ranked 20th in the U.S. and 64th in the world, becomes the first track athlete in program history to qualify for the championships. She finished seventh in the recent U.S. Track and Field Championships.
Horn will compete Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.
WILDLIFE COMMISSION LAUNCHES LICENSING APP
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission has launched a new licensing system and app through which North Carolina residents and non-residents can easily purchase hunting and fishing licenses, register vessels, apply for permits and more. The Go Outdoors North Carolina app for iOS and Android users features a range of helpful resources from virtual maps, regulations and sunrise/sunset times in the field. It also allows hunters to report harvests.
To create an account online, go to Go Outdoors North Carolina or download the Go Outdoors North Carolina app. Vessels can be registered through gooutdoorsnorthcarolina.com.
KIM, SCOTT ENTER WYNDHAM
GREENSBORO – Former winner Si Woo Kim and former Masters champ Adam Scott among the latest notable entries announced for the Wyndham CHampionship scheduled Aug. 3-6 at Sedgefield Country Club.
Kim, who won the Sony Open in January, is 13th in the current FedExCup point standings and 36th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He will make his sixth-consecutive Wyndham Championship start and his eighth overall.
Kim won in 2016 while capturing his first PGA Tour victory. He and Scott were among those who tied for second in the 2021 Wyndham when Kevin Kinser won in a six-way playoff after Scott missed a short birdie putt on the first extra hole.
Scott is 83rd in FedExCup points and 39th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He has qualified for all 16 FedExCup playoffs, one of two players to do so. Scott scored the last of his 14 PGA Tour victories in 2020. His best finish this year is a tie for fifth in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.