HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s soccer head coach Zach Haines announced two new staff members this week as HPU adds Josh Coupar as the director of operations and former player Mason Marcey as a volunteer assistant.
Coupar joins the High Point University men’s soccer staff after spending the last year as a volunteer assistant coach at Carolina University. During his time at CU, he helped them win an NCCAA DI South Regional Tournament, qualify for a spot in the NCCAA National Tournament and reach the first double-digit win season in the history of the program.
Marcey joins the staff as a volunteer assistant following two years as a player under Haines. Marcey captained the 2021-22 team that lost to Georgetown in the NCAA Tournament second round after it won the Big South regular season and Big South tournament.
WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
GREENSBORO — The University of Georgia will be well represented in the Wyndham Championship next week at Sedgefield Country Club.
Tournament officials on Tuesday announced the nine Bulldogs to go along with defending champ Kevin Kisner. Those added include Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg and Trent Phillips.
English, Henley, Harman, Straka, Mitchell and Kirk have won PGA Tour events.
English, who is ranked No. 33 in the World, missed four months of this season because of a hip injury. Henley is 46th in the FedEx Cup point standings and 56th in the World Golf Rankings, just missing last year’s six-man playoff at the Wyndham. Harman is currently 47th in the World Golf Rankings and 54th in FedExCup points.
Straka is currently 31st in the FedExCup point standings and 67th in the World Golf Rankings. Mitchell is currently ranked 37th in the FedExCup point standings and 54th in the World Golf Rankings. Kirk is a four-time PGA Tour winner currently ranked 60th in FedExCup points and 57th in the World Golf Rankings. Todd, who grew up in Cary, is currently ranked 67th in the FedExCup point standings and 120th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Sigg, a PGA Tour rookie with five top-25 finishes this season, is 107th in FedEx points. Phillips, who won the 2017 AJGA Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield, will make his first Wyndham Championship start on a sponsor’s exemption.
HITOMS FALL AT FOREST CITY
FOREST CITY — The HiToms fell 4-2 against the Forest City Owls in Coastal Plain League baseball Monday at Forest City’s McNair Field.
Jarrett Brown had a solo home run to key High Point-Thomasville (21-23 overall, 9-11 second half). Jose Vargas and Josh Jones, who doubled, each added a hit.
Paddy McGonogal took the loss in less than an inning of relief for the HiToms, who are two games back of a possible wild-card berth for the CPL playoffs inside the final week.
WHEATMORE TRYOUTS SET FOR NEXT WEEK
TRINITY — Wheatmore will host tryouts next week for fall sports at the school.
Football will be Monday-Wednesday at 8-11 a.m. Cross-country will be Monday-Wednesday at 7-8:15 a.m. Volleyball will be Monday-Tuesday at 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 8:30-9:30 a.m. Boys soccer will be Monday at 8:30-10:30 a.m. and Tuesday-Wednesday at 6:30-8:30 p.m. Women’s golf will have an interest meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria. And girls tennis will be Monday-Wednesday at 6-7:30 p.m.
All participants must have a current physical to try out.
