HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s soccer head coach Zach Haines announced two new staff members this week as HPU adds Josh Coupar as the director of operations and former player Mason Marcey as a volunteer assistant.

Coupar joins the High Point University men’s soccer staff after spending the last year as a volunteer assistant coach at Carolina University. During his time at CU, he helped them win an NCCAA DI South Regional Tournament, qualify for a spot in the NCCAA National Tournament and reach the first double-digit win season in the history of the program.

