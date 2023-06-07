HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s golf team has announced a 2023-24 schedule of 10 regular season tournaments.

In the fall, the Panthers open Sept. 11-12 in the River Run Collegiate in Davidson, then compete Sept. 25-26 in the J.T. Poston Invitational at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley in Sapphire, Oct. 16-17 the Xavier Invitational in Cincinnati, Oct. 22-23 in the Furman Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina, and close the fall season Oct. 29-31 in the Bryan National Collegiate at Bryan Park in Greensboro.