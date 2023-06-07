HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s golf team has announced a 2023-24 schedule of 10 regular season tournaments.
In the fall, the Panthers open Sept. 11-12 in the River Run Collegiate in Davidson, then compete Sept. 25-26 in the J.T. Poston Invitational at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley in Sapphire, Oct. 16-17 the Xavier Invitational in Cincinnati, Oct. 22-23 in the Furman Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina, and close the fall season Oct. 29-31 in the Bryan National Collegiate at Bryan Park in Greensboro.
HPU opens the spring season Feb. 19-20 at the Wexford Invitational in Florence, South Carolina. The Panthers then play in the Seminole Intercollegiate March 11-12 hosted by Florida State, the Sweetens Cove Match Play on Match 25-26 in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, the Hoosier Intercollegiate hosted by Indiana University on April 6-7 and the Stitch Intercollegiate hosted by N.C. State April 12-13 in Raleigh.
The Big South tournament is slated April 18-20 at St. Helena Island in South Carolina.
HITOMS RAINED OUT
THOMASVILLE — The HiToms home game against Asheboro scheduled for Wednesday was rained out. The contest was rescheduled for today.
