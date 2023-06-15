HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s and women’s basketball teams each announced the addition of a player on Thursday.
New men’s coach Alan Huss added freshman recruit Titas Sargiunas of Lithuania, a 6-3 guard who most recently played for a team in Lithuania’s top division. He shot 45% from 3-point range during the 2022-2023 season but averaged just 2.7 points and a rebound per game. He also played for the Lithuania national team in the U-16 Euro Championship in 2019 and the U-19 World Cup in 2021.
The signing of Sargiunas brings the number of new players to nine and total number of those on scholarship to 12 as Huss replaces those who left after G.G. Smith stepped down as coach. The Panthers also recently landed Pavlo Dziuba, a 6-8 forward from Ukraine, who was rated as a four-star recruit but saw little action as a freshman at Arizona State in 2020-21 and at Maryland the past two seasons.
HPU’s women’s team would be the third in three years for Aaliyah Collins, a 5-6 guard from Snohomish, Washington. She played last season for Grand Canyon University and in 2021-22 for Chicago State.
For Grand Canyon, she started all 29 games in which she played and averaged 8.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in an average of 25 minutes. She also dished 81 assists and grabbed 81 steals.
As a freshman at Chicago State, she was a second team All- Western Athletic Conference selection who averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Her game high was 25 points on 7 of 10 field goal shooting against Wisconsin.
LENOIR — The Lenoir Legends downed the High Point Hushpuppies 11-7 in Old North State League action Wednesday at Walker Stadium. The loss was the first in four games for the Hushpuppies, who dropped to 5-6.
