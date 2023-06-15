HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s and women’s basketball teams each announced the addition of a player on Thursday.

New men’s coach Alan Huss added freshman recruit Titas Sargiunas of Lithuania, a 6-3 guard who most recently played for a team in Lithuania’s top division. He shot 45% from 3-point range during the 2022-2023 season but averaged just 2.7 points and a rebound per game. He also played for the Lithuania national team in the U-16 Euro Championship in 2019 and the U-19 World Cup in 2021.