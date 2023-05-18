HIGH POINT — All three of High Point’s private schools — High Point Christian, Wesleyan Christian and Westchester Country Day — will compete in NCISAA state championship series this weekend.
The three baseball teams and HPCA’s softball team will host the championship series — 2A baseball will be at Truist Point, 3A baseball will be at Oak View Baptist Church, 4A baseball will be at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field, and 3A softball will be at Wallburg Baptist Church.
Westchester, the No. 3 seed, will face fifth-seeded The Burlington School today at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3. HPCA, the top seed and defending champion, will take on second-seeded Hickory Grove today at 4:30 and Saturday at 1. Wesleyan, the top seed, will face sixth-seeded Providence Day today at 5:30 and Saturday at noon.
HPCA softball, the top seed the defending champion, will host second-seeded Hickory Grove today at 5 and Saturday at noon.
In all series, if a third game is necessary, it will begin shortly after the conclusion of game 2 on Saturday.
BISHOP GIRLS LACROSSE EYE STATE TITLE
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness, the top seed in the West, will take on Croatan, the top seed in the East, on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Durham County Stadium in the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A girls lacrosse championship.
The Villains are 16-3 while the Cougars are 18-2. Both programs are making their first championship appearance.
TRIAD — Track and field championships — both for public schools and private schools — are set for this weekend.
NCHSAA championships at N.C. A&T will be today for 1A and 3A classifications while 2A and Saturday for 2A and 4A. Field events and running prelims are set to start at 10 a.m. each day. The running finals will start at 1 p.m.
NCISAA championships will start today at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. The Division I championship (Wesleyan Christian) will be at Cannon School, Division II (High Point Christian) will be at Forsyth Country Day, and Division III (Westchester Country Day) will be at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
MIDWAY — Thirteenth-seeded Oak Grove outlasted 21st-seeded Foard 2-1 in 10 innings Wednesday at Oak Grove in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A West baseball playoffs.
Bo Tiller had the walk-off RBI for the Grizzlies (17-9), who pitched Jarred Lindholm and Dawson Shelton. Oak Grove will host 24th-seeded North Iredell, which upset Ledford on Tuesday, in the fourth round tonight.
SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
OAK GROVE, ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
MIDWAY — Second-seeded Oak Grove fell 2-1 against seventh-seeded Rockingham County on Wednesday at Oak Grove in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A West playoffs. The Grizzlies finished with a 22-4 record.
BASKETBALL
SOUTHWEST’S SCARBOROUGH STEPS DOWN
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford girls varsity basketball coach Nick Scarborough has stepped down, the school announced Thursday.
Scarborough has been at the school since 2010 — first as an assistant for Jessica Bryan for three seasons, then as head coach since 2013. The Cowgirls won the 4A state championship in 2012.
Under Scarborough, Southwest won two conference titles, 10 playoff games and reached the regional championship in 2016. He was coach of the year in the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference. His 178 wins is the most in program history.
“We are so grateful of Coach Scarborough and his family’s commitment to excellence and the relationships that he’s built with our student athletes,” Southwest athletic director Brindon Christman said in a release. “Coach Scarborough has spent countless hours not only teaching basketball, but mentoring and guiding our youth into quality young adults.”
