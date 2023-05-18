HIGH POINT — All three of High Point’s private schools — High Point Christian, Wesleyan Christian and Westchester Country Day — will compete in NCISAA state championship series this weekend.

The three baseball teams and HPCA’s softball team will host the championship series — 2A baseball will be at Truist Point, 3A baseball will be at Oak View Baptist Church, 4A baseball will be at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field, and 3A softball will be at Wallburg Baptist Church.

