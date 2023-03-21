HIGH POINT — High Point Christian won the boys team total while Wesleyan Christian posted a pair of second-place team finishes to highlight Monday’s track meet hosted by Wesleyan at Aderholt Track.

HPCA won the boys team total with 177 points, followed by Wesleyan with 136 and Calvary Day with 90. Calvary won the girls team total with 121 points, while Wesleyan had 111 and HPCA had 84. Westchester Country Day was fifth in the girls team scores with 74 and seventh in the boys with 37.

Trending Videos