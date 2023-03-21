HIGH POINT — High Point Christian won the boys team total while Wesleyan Christian posted a pair of second-place team finishes to highlight Monday’s track meet hosted by Wesleyan at Aderholt Track.
HPCA won the boys team total with 177 points, followed by Wesleyan with 136 and Calvary Day with 90. Calvary won the girls team total with 121 points, while Wesleyan had 111 and HPCA had 84. Westchester Country Day was fifth in the girls team scores with 74 and seventh in the boys with 37.
Winning events were: HPCA’s Zoie Hembree (girls pole vault, 10-00.00), Emma Vollbracht (girls shot put, 30-07.50), MJ Henning (girls discus, 67-02), Isaiah Sanders (boys 200, 22.93), Royal Saintsing (boys 110 hurdles, 19.64), Seth Foster (boys pole vault, 11-00.00), Ethan Devore (boys shot put, 41-01.00) and Matthew Manesss (boys discus, 94-04), as well as the boys 4x100 relay (46.69) and boys 4x200 (1:39.81)
Wesleyan’s Yolanda Calhoun (girls 400, 58.29), Donovan Calhoun (boys 100, 10.67), Patrick Hissim (boys 400, 52.89), Isaac Hoots (boys triple jump, 37-04.50) and Jones Barber (boys 800, 2:07.65; boys 1600, 4:42.73; boys 3200, 10:39.25), as well as boys 4x800 relay (10:21.64)
Westchester’s Claire Neal (girls 100, 13.31) and Ali Schwartz (girls 800, 2:34.81; girls 1600, 5:41.67).
GIRLS SOCCER
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson rolled past Lexington 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
Abby Connolly, Dani Robles, Kayden Hegler and Bella Siler scored for the Golden Eagles (4-1). Kara Mahan got the win in goal.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — Wheatmore defeated Randleman 11-2 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Monday at Randleman.
Summer Bowman had four goals and two assists to lead the Warriors (7-0 overall, 2-0 conference) — who matched Hough’s second-place mark for consecutive wins with 32.
Ellie Garrison also had four goals while Mikalah Walls added two goals. Natalie Bowman chipped in three assists. Lucy Lockwood had two saves in goal.
BASEBALL
THOMASVILLE, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — Thomasville won 15-2 in five innings against High Point Central in nonconference baseball Monday at Central.
Bryan Serrano had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (5-2). Melvontae Scott added two hits and two RBIs, while Travail Barnes had two doubles. Owen Callicutt also had a hit and an RBI, and Matthew Bankhead had two hits.
Jaylen Henry got the pitching win for Thomasville, striking out five in three innings. Savion Harris, who struck out eight, and Cory Crump pitched for the Bison (1-6), who got a hit and an RBI each from Isaiah Dean, who doubled, and Gilbert Amaya Pena.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN — High Point Christian fell 8-7 against Reagan in nonconference baseball Monday at Reagan.
Will Hodge, Bryson King and Evan Goodwin each doubled for the Cougars (7-1). King took the pitching loss. Tony Lopez struck out four and Trace Aufderhar struck out five — each pitching just over two innings.
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — East Davidson won 20-1 in five innings against host Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Monday. The Golden Eagles moved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
BOYS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford lost 8-1 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Northwest.
Aryan Shah won in singles for the Cowboys (6-4).
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, BISHOP McGUINNESS
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian edged Bishop McGuinness 5-4 in boys tennis Monday at Wesleyan.
Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman and Evan Sturgill won in singles while Hackman/Sturgill won in doubles for the Villains (3-2).
OAK GROVE, LEDFORD
MIDWAY — Oak Grove topped rival Ledford 7-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Monday at Oak Grove.
Nate Overton, Nicholas Morris, Charlie McDonell, Micah Draper and Aiden Fleming won in singles for the Grizzlies (3-2 overall, 3-0 conference). Overton/McDonell and Draper/Fleming won in doubles.
Jeremiah Stone won in singles and Stone/Santillan won in doubles for the Panthers (3-5 overall, 0-2 conference).
RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale defeated Western Guilford 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Ragsdale.
Landem Ramsey, Finch Jones, Jay Patel, Ved Patel, Jackson Harlan and Roman Kemp won in singles for the Tigers (3-5 overall, 2-5 conference). Jones/Ramsey and Jay Patel/Harlan won in doubles.
SOFTBALL
EAST DAVIDSON, WHEATMORE
TRINITY — East Davidson edged Wheatmore 4-3 in nonconference softball Monday at Wheatmore.
Josie Baxley went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs for the Golden Eagles (1-4). Kyndall Williams added two hits. Kirsten Hedrick got the pitching win, striking out seven.
Carmen Turgeon took the pitching loss for the Warriors (3-5), striking out 10 in seven innings. Skyler Faircloth had two doubles, while Turgeon and Hannah Shoe also had two hits each. Avery Dykes chipped in a double and an RBI.
SOFTBALL
TRINITY, R.J. REYNOLDS
TRINITY — Trinity won 20-6 against R.J. Reynolds in nonconference softball Monday at Trinity. The Bulldogs improved to 2-5.
BOYS GOLF
AT WILSHIRE GC
WINSTON-SALEM — Oak Grove took first while Ledford was second in Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf match at Wilshire Golf Club.
The Grizzlies, led by medalist Lincoln Newton, shot a 158 while Ledford was second with a 172. North Davidson was third with a 176 in the six-team match.
Jake Bethune and Javon Comer each shot 41 to lead the Panthers.
