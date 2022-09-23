HIGH POINT – High Point Christian swept rival Wesleyan Christian 25-23, 25-10, 25-20 in volleyball Thursday at HPCA.

Sophie Braetzkus had 10 kills and 11 assists for the Cougars (6-10). Catie McDonald added seven kills while Jordan Karpovich had nine digs and Kinslee Britton had 13 assists.

