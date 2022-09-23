HIGH POINT – High Point Christian swept rival Wesleyan Christian 25-23, 25-10, 25-20 in volleyball Thursday at HPCA.
Sophie Braetzkus had 10 kills and 11 assists for the Cougars (6-10). Catie McDonald added seven kills while Jordan Karpovich had nine digs and Kinslee Britton had 13 assists.
In the JV match, Wesleyan won 28-26, 25-21. Leading HPCA were: Hailey Allred with four kills and Lila Allred with five assists. The Cougars dipped to 6-5.
WHEATMORE, TRINITY
TRINITY – Wheatmore rolled past rival Trinity 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Trinity.
Leading Trinity were: Kaitlyn McCoy with nine kills and three aces; Karrington Batten with seven kills and two blocks; Natalie Franko with three blocks; and Madison Burgiss with 14 assists and nine digs.
Wheatmore improved to 6-8 overall and 2-5 in the conference, while Trinity dipped to 10-6 and 2-5.
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – East Davidson outlasted Lexington 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Lexington.
Lyndsay Reid had 21 kills, 10 digs and five aces for the Golden Eagles (13-3 overall, 6-2 CCC). Emma Anderson added five kills, nine digs and nine aces. Josie Baxley had five kills, four aces and two blocks, Kara Mahan had 34 assists and three aces, and Lindsay Cook had six digs.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Oak Grove defeated Montgomery Central 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Montgomery Central.
Bella Grieser had 10 kills for the Grizzlies (7-7 overall, 4-0 MPC). Savannah Tiller added 21 digs, while Ciara Major had seven blocks. Tatum Tesh chipped in 30 assists and two aces.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-5, 25-12 to improve to 12-2, 3-1. Morgan Williams had four kills, while Sydnee High had four digs and five aces. Riley Rausch had nine assists.
TW ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN
WALKERTOWN – TW Andrews fell 25-13, 25-7, 25-13 against Walkertown in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Walkertown.
The Red Raiders dropped to 2-10 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG – Ledford swept Asheboro 25-18, 25-13, 25-23 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Ledford.
Khyra Barber had 11 kills and four blocks for the Panthers (7-5 overall, 3-1 conference). Lily Peele added eight kills and six aces, while Sanna Simpson had eight aces. Jayda Stone chipped in seven digs, while Kendall Strider had six digs. Kensie Price had 25 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
OAK GROVE, N. FORSYTH
MIDWAY – Oak Grove matched North Forsyth 2-2 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Oak Grove.
Kody Kerestes and Ethan Vandiver each scored for the Grizzlies (3-7-2). Aiden Daugherty and Aron Disher each had an assist. Noah Van Newkirk made 16 saves in goal.
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford edged Page 2-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Page.
Kendall Ingram and Mitchell Talley each scored for the Cowboys (8-5 overall, 4-1 conference). David Merced earned the win in goal.
BISHOP, CARVER
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness topped Carver 3-2 in overtime Thursday in Northwest Piedmont 1A/2A Conference boys soccer at Carver.
The Villains improved to 7-4-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, C. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – East Davidson raced past Central Davidson 8-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Central.
The Golden Eagles improved to 9-3-1 overall.
LEDFORD, W-S CHRISTIAN
WALLBURG – Ledford fell 3-2 against Winston-Salem Christian in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Ledford.
Camden Way and Jose Ontiveros each scored for the Panthers (6-4-2). Cooper Reich made three saves in goal.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, ROCKINGHAM CO.
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford topped Rockingham County 2-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Southern.
Edgar Aleman and Zaryab Khan each scored for the Storm (1-7-1 overall, 1-2 conference) while Erik Godinez and Khan Farham Azeemi each had an assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.