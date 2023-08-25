HIGH POINT – High Point Christian swept Page 25-11, 25-21, 25-14 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at HPCA.
Cameron Martin had 11 kills for the Cougars (3-6). Kinslee Britton added 24 assists and seven aces, while Lauren Boyles had 13 digs. Catie McDonald chipped in two blocks.
RAGSDALE, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Ragsdale beat High Point Central 25-13, 25-9, 25-17 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Central. The Tigers improved to 4-0 overall while the Bison dropped to 1-4.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, ALAMANCE ACERS
GRAHAM – Wesleyan Christian defeated the host Alamance Acers 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 in nonconference volleyball Thursday.
Ryleigh Lennon had five kills, four aces, three digs and a block to lead the Trojans. In the JV match, Wesleyan won 25-19, 25-17.
OAK GROVE, UNION GROVE
WINSTON-SALEM – Oak Grove swept Union Grove Christian 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Union Grove.
Emma Sechrist had 13 kills while Ciara Major followed with eight for the Grizzlies (3-3). Morgan Williams had 15 assists and Tatum Tesh had 12. Olivia Dixon had 16 digs and Kyleigh Rains had 10. Sydnee High and Kadence Arnold each had three blocks.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-18, 25-15 to improve to 6-0. Kalin Favreau had six kills and one block. Hollis Fitzgerald had 12 assists, 12 service points and a block. Hailey Ray added five kills, while Chloe Smith had nine digs and Brynn Tippens followed with five.
TRINITY, LEXINGTON
TRINITY – Trinity rolled past Lexington 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Trinity.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 12 kills followed by Sarabeth Johnson and Natalie Franko with 11 apiece for the Bulldogs (4-1). Sarabeth Johnson and Hill also had four aces each, while Franko had five blocks. Hill added 19 digs and Sarabeth Johnson had 11. Avalynn Johnson tallied 27 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
TRINITY, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Trinity shut out High Point Central 2-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Correll-Morris Field. The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 overall while the Bison dipped to 1-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Southwest Guilford rolled past Asheboro 7-2 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Asheboro.
Caroline Church (10-7), Evie Wesney (10-2), Keri McFeeley (10-5) and Riley Robinson (10-4) won in singles for the Cowgirls. Rachel Dee/Caroline Church (8-3), Anna McGinnis/Bella Johnson (8-5) and Caroline Christman/Bindu Bachupalli (8-4) won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 3-3 overall.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CANNON
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian fell 8-0 against Cannon in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts. It was the first match of the season for the Cougars.
LEDFORD, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Ledford swept crosstown rival East Davidson 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Brown Middle.
Kayleigh Batchek (6-1, 6-0), Brea White (6-2, 6-0), Nora Hill (6-2, 6-3), Katherine Goodman (6-0, 6-3), Mia Yoemans (6-0, 6-1) and Sophie Wheat (6-1, 6-1) won in singles for the Panthers, who dropped only one game in doubles.
Ledford improved to 3-1 overall while the Golden Eagles dipped to 1-3.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
TRINITY – Wheatmore topped Randleman 5-1 in PAC 1A/2A girls tennis Thursday at Wheatmore.
Carmen Turgeon (10-0), Sarah Smith (10-1), Adamari Lopez (10-3), Arielle Turgeon (10-0) and Shea Driggers (10-4) won in singles for the Warriors, who improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
GIRLS GOLF
AT HPCC-EMERYWOOD
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day shot a 136 team score during Thursday’s girls golf match at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood course.
Madi Dial shot a 4-over 40 to lead the Wildcats. Elizabeth Shoaf added a 46, followed by Maggie O’Keefe with a 50. Mary Frances Collins also had a 51 and Abby Keever shot a 52.
AT LEXINGTON GC
LEXINGTON – Ledford took third while East Davidson was fourth in Thursday’s four-team nonconference girls golf match at Lexington Golf Club.
Central Davidson won with a 150 team score, followed by Asheboro with a 158, Ledford closely behind with a 159 and with a 168.
Addison Sage shot a 43 to lead the Panthers, who also got counting scores Izzy Farfan and Joclyn McClelland each with a 58. Kaylen McDow added a 60.
HPU MEN’S SOCCER
DAVIDSON – Storms brought termination of the High Point University men’s soccer season opener at Davidson after a scoreless first half on Thursday. To offset the cancellation, the Panthers will seek to schedule a match during an open week.
HPU returns to action with its home opener on Sunday night against St. Peters at Vert Stadium.
