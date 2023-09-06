HIGH POINT – High Point Christian rallied past rival Wesleyan Christian 25-16, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at HPCA.

Maddie Henning had 12 kills while Cameron Martin had 11 for the Cougars (5-8 overall, 2-0 conference). Sophie Braetzkus added eight kills and four aces, while Henning also had three aces. Catie McDonald chipped in six kills and four blocks, Lauren Boyles had 11 digs and Martin had 10 digs. Kinslee Britton had 35 assists.