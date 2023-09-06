HIGH POINT – High Point Christian rallied past rival Wesleyan Christian 25-16, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at HPCA.
Maddie Henning had 12 kills while Cameron Martin had 11 for the Cougars (5-8 overall, 2-0 conference). Sophie Braetzkus added eight kills and four aces, while Henning also had three aces. Catie McDonald chipped in six kills and four blocks, Lauren Boyles had 11 digs and Martin had 10 digs. Kinslee Britton had 35 assists.
Ryleigh Lennon had two aces, four kills, two assists, two blocks and eight digs to highlight the Trojans (4-2, 1-1).
T.W. ANDREWS, MOREHEAD
HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews lost 25-6, 25-15, 25-6 against Morehead in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Andrews. The Red Raiders dipped to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – High Point Central defeated Northeast Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Central. The Bison improved to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford lost 25-18, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Southwest. The Cowgirls dropped to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
LEWISVILLE – Westchester Country Day fell 16-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at Forsyth Country Day. The Wildcats moved to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
In the JV match, Forsyth won 25-16, 25-20.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, BETHANY COMMUNITY SCHOOL
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness raced past Bethany Community School 25-7, 25-8, 25-8 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Bishop.
Mary Huss had five kills followed by Eva Skoteiniadis and Finley Miller with four each for the Villains (5-3 overall, 5-3 conference). Susanna Drake tallied five aces and eight assists, while Miller and Karstin Workman had three blocks each. Rosie Petrovitch had six digs, and JoJo Seeber had 10 assists.
LEDFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
WALLBURG – Ledford topped Providence Grove 25-14, 25-10, 23-25, 25-20 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Ledford. The Panthers improved to 3-5 overall.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, ATKINS
GUILFORD COUNTY – Southern Guilford swept Atkins 25-8, 25-11, 25-12 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Southern.
Tre'Niya Miller had nine kills while Kenya Laney and Kaley Boyd had four each for the Storm (3-3 overall, 3-0 conference). Delaney Scism had six aces, while Miller added two blocks and Naomi Hunt had five digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford lost 6-3 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Tuesday at Southwest.
Caroline Christman (6-4, 1-6, 10-6) and Bella Johnson (6-1, 6-0) won in singles for the Cowgirls. Christman/Johnson teamed to win 8-4 in doubles.
Southwest dipped to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MOUNT AIRY
MOUNT AIRY – Mount Airy topped Bishop McGuinness 8-1 in a nonconference meeting of girls tennis contenders Tuesday at Mount Airy.
Adelaide Jernigan won 6-0, 1-6, 11-9 at No. 2 singles for the Villains (3-1-1).
LEDFORD, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Ledford swept Central Davidson 9-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Tuesday at Central Davidson.
Kaleigh Batchek (6-0, 6-0), Brea White (6-1, 6-2), Nora Hill (6-0, 6-0), Addison Sage (6-1, 6-3), Katherine Goodman (6-2, 6-4) and Mia Yoemans (6-3, 7-5) won in singles for the Panthers. Batchek/White (8-1), Hill/Sage (8-4) and Goodman/Yoemans (8-4) won in doubles.
Ledford improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
BOYS SOCCER
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, OAK GROVE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Oak Grove 3-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
Masabo Reponse and Michael Wirtz each scored for the Cowboys, who led 1-0 at halftime. Caden Vlazny got the win in goal.
Southwest improved to 4-3 overall while Oak Grove evened its record at 3-3.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
LEWISVILLE – Westchester Country Day lost 3-1 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday at Forsyth Country Day.
Ben Van Dessel scored on a free kick late in the second half to pull the Wildcats (4-1 overall, 0-1 conference) within a goal late. Nolan Patterson made seven saves in goal.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WEST STOKES
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness defeated West Stokes 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Bishop.
Patrick Duggan had a goal and an assist to lead the Villains (1-6). Arturo Zavala and Leo Blacutt had a goal each. Asael Guzman made four saves in goal.
TRINITY, EAST DAVIDSON
TRINITY – Trinity edged East Davidson 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Trinity. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 while the Golden Eagles dropped to 0-4-2.
LEDFORD, ELKIN
WALLBURG – Ledford and Elkin played to a 1-1 draw in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Ledford.
Logan Thoma scored for the Panthers (2-2-2), while Ayden Callahan made eight saves in goal
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson swept Tuesday’s cross-country meet against Salisbury at East Davidson.
The Golden Eagles won the boys team score with 21 points, ahead of Salisbury with 38, and the girls team score with 15 points.
East’s Fatima Cepeda won the girls race in 20:57.77, followed by Avery Tysinger in 21:28.99 and Erin Gardner in 22:34.10. Dallas Salter won the boys race in 17:53.50, trailed by Caleb Machorro in 18:07.30 and Owen Crum in 18:27.60.
GIRLS GOLF
AT OAK HOLLOW
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day took second place in Tuesday’s PTAC girls golf match at Oak Hollow Golf Course.
The Wildcats post a team score of 130 – three shots behind first-place Forsyth Country Day. Madi Dial was co-medalist with a 1-under 35, followed by Maggie O’Keeffe with a 47, Mary Frances Collins with a 48, Abby Keever with a 51 and Ava Hoffman with a 55.
AT CORBIN HILLS
SALISBURY – East Davidson finished second during Tuesday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference match at Corbin Hill Golf Club.
Salisbury won with a 165, followed by the Golden Eagles with a 170 in the five-team field. Daniela Robles shot a 56 to lead East, while Zoey Sprinkle and Kaley Pham each shot a 57.
