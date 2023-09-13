HIGH POINT – High Point Christian raced past crosstown rival 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at HPCA.
Maddie Henning had 13 kills while Cameron Martin had 12 and Sophie Braetzkus had 11 for the Cougars (9-8 overall, 4-0 conference). Lauren Boyles had seven aces and 11 digs while Martin had five aces. Kinslee Britton had 10 digs and 31 assists.
Cassie Woodall had 15 digs for the Wildcats (2-5, 0-2) while Ava Klein added three kills and two blocks.
In the JV match, HPCA won 25-15, 25-15.
T.W. ANDREWS, NORTH FORSYTH
HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews swept North Forsyth 3-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Andrews. The Lady Raiders improved to 3-8 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 3-0 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Grimsley. The Cowgirls dipped to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian swept Caldwell 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at Caldwell.
Karli Totel had 11 kills and 12 digs for the Trojans (6-2 overall, 3-0 conference). Gracie Kubis added nine kills while Caroline Lennon had seven kills, nine digs and eight aces. Davis Bryant had three blocks, Reece Neal had 14 digs, and Nejari Crooks had 22 assists.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness rolled past Piedmont Classical 25-8, 25-9, 25-5 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Piedmont Classical.
Finley Miller had six kills for the Villains (7-4 overall, 7-2 conference). Natalie Ma had six aces and seven digs, Morgan Aho had two blocks, and Susanna Drake had 10 assists.
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON
DENTON – East Davidson swept South Davidson 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at South Davidson. The Golden Eagles improved to 2-10 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, EASTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford beat Eastern Guilford 25-11, 25-13, 26-24 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Southern.
Tre'Niya Miller had nine kills and three blocks for the Storm (5-3 overall, 5-0 conference). Delaney Scism had nine aces and eight assists, while Naomi Hunt had five digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO – Ledford defeated West Davidson 6-1 in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday at West Davidson.
Kaleigh Batchek, Addison Sage, Katherine Goodman and Sophie Wheat won in singles for the Panthers (7-2). Batchek/Sage and Mia Yoemans/Wheat won in doubles.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT OAK GROVE
MIDWAY – Oak Grove swept both team titles during Tuesday’s cross-country meet against North Davidson and Montgomery Central at Oak Grove.
The Grizzlies won the girls team score with 22 points, followed by North with 36 and Montgomery Central with 85. They also won the boys team score with 16 points, trailed by North with 57 and Montgomery Central with 61.
North’s Bailey Hicks won the girls race in 21:38 while Oak Grove’s Aiden Edwards won the boys race in 17:09.
Placing in the top 10 for the Grizzlies were: Natalia Everhart (second, 22:17), Katherine Lockamy (third, 22:52), Isabella Lockamy (fourth, 23:21), Addison Riling (sixth, 23:58), Victoria Lockamy (seventh, 24:24) and Mackinley Beers (eighth, 24:36) in the girls race; Hunter Creech (second, 17:15), Luke Vannoy (third, 17:34), Nathan Vannoy (fourth, 17:45), Sam Carey (sixth, 18:25), Brayden Grover (ninth, 20:10) and Carter Bertschi (10th, 20:25) in the boys race.
NCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIP SITES SET
RALEIGH — The North Carolina High School Association on Wednesday announced the sites for its fall sports state championships.
The four football title games will be split Dec.8-9 between Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh for the third year in a row. Assignments of games and times will be determined after the eight teams are known.
Locations for the women’s individual tennis championships Oct. 27-28 are Cary Tennis Center for 1A, Ting Park in Holly Springs, Burlington Tennis Center for 3A and MIllbrook Exchange in Raleigh for 4A.
All of the dual team championships are slated for the Burlington Tennis Center on Nov. 4.
Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe will host the women’s 1A/2A golf championships Oct. 30-31 with the 3A championships at Foxfire Resort and the 4A at Pinehurst No. 6.
The Ivey Redmon Complex in Kernersville will host all of the cross country on Nov. 4, the same day all of the volleyball championships are decided at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.
HPU SPORTS
MEN’S GOLF
DAVIDSON — The High Point University men’s golf team finished 14th out of 14 teams as it opened the season in the 54-hole River Run Collegiate that ended Tuesday at River Run Country Club.
The Panthers shot 299-296-285 for 40-over par 880. Gregor Meyer was HPU’s top individual finisher with a tie for 22nd at 5-over 215 (72-72-71).
