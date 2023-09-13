HIGH POINT – High Point Christian raced past crosstown rival 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at HPCA.

Maddie Henning had 13 kills while Cameron Martin had 12 and Sophie Braetzkus had 11 for the Cougars (9-8 overall, 4-0 conference). Lauren Boyles had seven aces and 11 digs while Martin had five aces. Kinslee Britton had 10 digs and 31 assists.