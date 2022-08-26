CHARLOTTE – High Point Christian rolled past Hickory Grove 6-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Hickory Grove.

Jace Harris had two goals for the Cougars (2-3), who outshot Hickory Grove 10-2 for the match. Owen Justice, Matthew Cheng, Mason Mosier and Gerald Fisher each had one goal, while Brady Hepner, Reid Stainback and Justice each had an assist.

