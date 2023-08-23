THOMASVILLE – High Point Christian topped East Davidson 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Brown Middle.
Jace Harris scored three goals to lead the Cougars. Matthew Cheng added an assist, while Connor Bullard earned the shutout in goal.
HPCA improved to 2-2 overall while the Golden Eagles dipped to 0-3-1.
T.W. ANDREWS, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE – T.W. Andrews tied Northeast Guilford 1-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Northeast. The Red Raiders moved to 0-1-1 overall.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, COVENANT DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian defeated Covenant Day 4-2 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Taj Johnson scored two goals for the Trojans (5-0), while Maddox Wheeler and Nata Souza each scored one. Andrew Heeden, Donovan Calhoun, Isaac Hung and Sean Jacobs each had an assist.
Jaden DiFoggio got the win in goal.
OAK GROVE, BISHOP McGUINNESS
MIDWAY – Oak Grove beat Bishop McGuinness 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Kody Kerestes and Demetrio Candela-Habana scored for the Grizzlies (2-2). Noah Van Newkirk made nine saves in goal.
Mahol Chom scored for the Villains (0-4). Asael Guzman made three saves and Ward Bennett made two saves in goal.
TRINITY, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – Trinity topped Thomasville 2-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Thomasville. Trinity improved to 3-0 while Thomasville dipped to 0-3.
VOLLEYBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CANNON
CONCORD – High Point Christian lost 25-14, 25-22, 18-25, 25-13 against Cannon in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Cannon.
Maddie Henning had seven kills for the Cougars (2-6). Kinslee Britton had 15 assists, while Catie McDonald had three aces and three blocks. Cameron Martin had eight digs, followed by Lauren Boyles and Hailey Allred with seven each.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, COVENANT DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian edged Covenant Day 25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 18-25, 15-10 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Caroline Lennon had nine kills, five aces, seven digs and two blocks to highlight the Trojans (2-1).
In the JV match, Wesleyan won 25-11, 25-18.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day swept The Burlington School 25-14, 25-12, 25-18 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Westchester.
Lauren Cockrum had six kills for the Wildcats (1-1), while Cassie Woodall added 12 digs and two aces.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM
MOUNT AIRY – Bishop McGuinness rolled past Millennium Charter 25-18, 25-14, 32-30 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Millennium. The Villains improved to 3-1.
OAK GROVE, EAST SURRY
MIDWAY – Oak Grove fell 25-23, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23 against East Surry in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Emma Sechrist had 20 kills followed by Ciara Major with 18 for the Grizzlies (2-3). Tatum Tesh and Morgan Williams each had 19 assists. Olivia Dixon had 33 digs, followed by Kyleigh Rains with 12 and Major with 11. Kadence Arnold had seven blocks and Sydnee High had six.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-13, 25-16 to improve to 5-0. Kate Mertschi and Hailey Ray each had eight kills. Hollis Fitzgerald had 14 assists, while Ava Willard had 11 digs and Kalin Favreau had two blocks.
TRINITY, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – Trinity defeated Thomasville 25-2, 25-15, 25-5 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Thomasville.
Sarabeth Johnson and Kaitlyn McCoy each had nine kills to lead Trinity. McCoy added seven aces while Katelyn Hill had six. Johnson and Hill each had four digs, while Avalynn Johnson had 24 assists.
Trinity improved to 3-1 while Thomasville dropped to 0-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day beat The Burlington School 7-2 in nonconference girls tennis at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.
Natalie Chrisman (8-4), Ava Apple (8-2), Lizzie Marsh (8-6), Ashlyn Rives (8-4) and Anita Keomalaythong (8-0) won in singles for the Wildcats (1-0). Chrisman/Apple (8-6) and Morgan Elliott/Keomalaythong (8-4) won in doubles.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, OAK GROVE
MIDWAY – Bishop McGuinness raced past Oak Grove 8-1 in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Nina Holton (6-0, 6-0), Adelaide Jernigan (6-0, 6-0), Sarah Pulliam (6-0, 6-0), Lily Winters (6-1, 6-0), Caroline Duggan (6-1, 6-0) and Kate Dennen (6-1, 6-2) won in singles for the Villains (3-0). Holton/Jernigan (8-0) and Winters/Pulliam (8-1) won in doubles.
Sara Davids and Victoria Lockamy teamed to win 8-4 in doubles for the Grizzlies (1-3)
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – East Davidson edged Lexington 5-4 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls tennis Tuesday at Lexington. The Golden Eagles improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the CCC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.