HIGH POINT — High Point Christian’s boys coach Joseph Cooper and girls coach Brittany Drew have been selected to coach in this year’s Triad All-Star Classic basketball games.
Cooper will coach the East boys while Drew will coach the East girls teams. Tyler Bentley from North Surry will coach the West boys and Ken Leak from Parkland will coach the West girls.
The 12th annual Triad All-Star Classic will be Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, at TW Andrews. Player rosters for the unsigned seniors game and all-star games are expected to be released soon.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN GIRLS, RAVENSCROFT
RALEIGH — Wesleyan Christian pulled away in the second half to beat Ravenscroft 60-44 in girls basketball Monday at Ravenscroft.
Taylor Hawley scored 26 points, hitting 5 of 6 from 3-point range, to lead the Trojans (18-9), who were tied 25-25 at halftime. Sarah Chrapliwy added 14 points, while Lily Pereira had eight points.
INDOOR TRACK AT SPARTAN LAST CHANCE MEET
WINSTON-SALEM — Southern Guilford’s girls finished tied for third to highlight Monday’s Spartan Last Chance indoor track meet at JDL Fast Track.
Marvin Ridge won the girls team total with 33.33 points, followed by West Forsyth with 20.33. Atkins, Mooresville and Southern tied for third with 16 points. Mount Tabor won the boys team total with 37 points, trailed by Pinecrest with 25. Glenn and Southern tied for 10th with 10 points.
Posting top-five finishes were:
Southern’s Elizabeth Deen (first — girls 55 hurdles, 8.54; second — girls 55, 7.50; second — girls long jump, 16-10.25), Janyia Brown (fourth — girls shot put, 29-09.50), Jakyri Manning (third — boys 55, 6.62), Jerron Copper (fourth — boys 300, 37.30), Isaac Oppong (fifth — 1:11.14) and Jayden Diggs (second — boys high jump, 5-10.00).
Glenn’s Takhari McArthur (second — boys long jump, 21-00.00) and Jahnaul Ritzie (first — boys shot put, 51-03.50).
Bishop McGuinness’ Mary Rashford (fifth — girls long, 15-03.00)
High Point Central’s Lindsey Shaw (fifth — girls 300, 45.14).
