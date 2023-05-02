HIGH POINT – High Point Christian tallied a pair of top-five team scores to highlight Monday’s seven-school track meet at Aderholdt Track.

Calvary Day won both team scores – the girls had 160 points, the boys had 138. In the girls scores, HPCA was fourth with 65, followed by Wesleyan Christian in fifth with 63 and Westchester Country Day in sixth with 54. In the boys scores, HPCA was third with 120, trailed by Westchester in fourth with 90 and Wesleyan in fifth with 51.

