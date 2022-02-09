HIGH POINT – High Point Christian captured its first conference championship in edging Forsyth Country Day 59-56 in PTAC girls basketball Tuesday at HPCA.
Kennedy Powell had 19 points and 19 rebounds – surpassing 1,000 for her career – to lead the Cougars (17-9 overall, 6-0 conference), ranked No. 75 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 3 among NCISAA 3A teams.
Nadiya Hairston added 11 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, while Angel Walker had 12 points and four assists and a key charge as HPCA won for the 10th time in a row.
In the boys game, Forsyth Country Day won 61-57. The Cougars, ranked No. 31 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCISAA 3A teams, moved to 20-6 and 6-2 and will host Greensboro Day on Friday to conclude the regular season.
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
HIGH POINT – High Point Central fell 75-61 against Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Central. Tre Hill scored 35 points to lead the Bison (4-17 overall, 2-10 conference), who trailed 38-22 at halftime. In the girls game, Atkins won 61-17.
WESTCHESTER, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT — Greensboro Day’s boys zipped past Westchester Country Day 67-32 in Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference action Tuesday on Senior Night inside Westchester’s Brooks Gym. Griffin Powell scored 15 to lead the Wildcats, who dropped to 5-10 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG — Aramy Grier scored 11 points and Morgan Harrison 10 as Ledford’s girls rolled to a 42-17 victory over visiting Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A play on Tuesday. The Panthers, who led 25-8 at the half and 40-9 at the end of the third quarter, improved to 12-7, 6-2.
In the boys game, Asheboro edged Ledford, 53-52. The Panthers dropped to 12-4 and into second in the MPC at 6-2 behind Central Davidson, which defeated North Davidson and improved to 16-6, 7-2.
BISHOP, CORNERSTONE
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness swept its Northwest Piedmont 1A finale against visiting Cornerstone Charter on Tuesday.
The Villian boys took the lead in the second quarter and posted a 74-53 victory after the girls cruised 62-17.
Dawson Mcalhany scored 17 to lead four double-digit scorers for the boys, who turned a 1-point deficit at the end of the first quarter into a 12-point lead at the half and 18 going into the fourth quarter.
John Campbell added 14, Cal Barrett 13 and Rio O’Hare 10 as Bishop improved to 74-53. Cornerstone, led by 18 from Bryce Johnson, slipped to 14-7, 6-4.
The Villain girls finished an unbeaten run through the NWPC. Bishop held the Cardinals to single digits in each quarter and led by 25 at the half and 29 going into the fourth quarter.
Adelaide Jernigan led Bishop (18-6, 10-0) with 18 points. Tate Chappell had 17 and Charley Chappell 10.
Grace Shoemaker netted 10 for Cornerstone, which slipped to 4-14, 4-4.
THOMASVILLE, E. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville rolled past East Davidson 82-24 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at East. The Bulldogs, second in the CCC, improved to 15-4 overall and 9-1 in the conference, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 0-22 and 0-11. In the girls game, East defeated Thomasville 48-18. The Golden Eagles improved to 2-20 overall and 2-9 in the conference, while the Bulldogs dropped to 0-17 and 0-10.
GLENN, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – East Forsyth topped Glenn 56-43 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Glenn.
The Bobcats dipped to 17-6 overall and 10-3 in the conference.
In the girls game, East won 47-19. The Ladycats dropped to 7-14 and 2-9.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Oak Grove cruised past Montgomery Central 56-15 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball Tuesday at Montgomery Central. Zaire Jones had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the first-place Grizzlies (19-4 overall, 8-1 conference), who led 29-10 at halftime. Trista Charles added nine points, while Tatum Tesh had six points. Avery Ray chipped in five points and nine rebounds.
In the boys game, Montgomery Central edged Oak Grove 55-54 in overtime. Gavin Stinson scored 19 points to lead the Grizzlies, while Lane Kimmer added nine points. Dalton VanLeuven and Patrick Stephens each had seven. Collin Frank had 10 rebounds.
S. GUILFORD, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford fell 57-40 against Dudley in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Southern.
Jucqarie Love scored 11 points to lead the Storm (14-8 overall, 7-5 conference). Jamias Ferere and Khalil Millner each followed with eight points.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Trinity topped Randleman 52-50 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Randleman. Trace Moffitt and Dominic Payne each scored 15 points while Brandon Campbell added 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (17-4 overall, 8-3 conference).
In the girls game, Randleman won 63-40. The Bulldogs dropped to 4-17 and 1-10.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Wheatmore fell 36-35 against Uwharrie Charter in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls basketball Tuesday at Wheatmore. The Warriors, who led 19-16 at halftime, moved to 12-8 overall and 6-5 in the conference.
FOOTBALL
HPCA HIRES ROCHA AS HEAD COACH
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian Academy has hired Ryan Rocha as its new head football coach, the school announced Wednesday.
Rocha – who will be relocating with his family from Tulare, California, in the spring – will also be the assistant athletic director and strength and conditioning teacher at HPCA.
As head coach at his alma mater, Tulare Western, he totaled an overall record of 70-24, including a 30-7 conference record. His teams won two conference championships and made three section final appearances.
The team’s record was 0-10 prior to his first season and improved to 11-3 during the last full season.
He replaces Sam Beasley, who was head coach for one season.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
HP CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
LEWISVILLE – High Point Christian defeated Forsyth Country Day 28-17 in middle school girls basketball Tuesday at Forsyth Country Day. The Cougars completed a 7-0 run through the conference and will play in the conference tournament next week Sarah Kate Carr scored 14 points to lead HPCA, followed by Landyn Smith and MJ Henning with four points each.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DDCC, PATRICK HENRY CC
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Davidson-Davie Community College rolled past Patrick Henry Community College 90-43 in men’s basketball Tuesday at Patrick Henry.
LJ Rogers had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Storm (23-2 overall, 17-1 conference), who led 40-18 at halftime. Uzziah Dawkins added 14 points and five rebounds, while Bryce Douglas had 13 points.
DDCC shot 51% from the field, making 12 3-pointers, while Patrick Henry shot 40% from the field. The Storm forced 32 turnovers and outscored Patrick Henry 35-14 in points off turnovers.
