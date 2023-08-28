RALEIGH – High Point Christian rolled past Grace Christian of Raleigh 56-16 in nonconference football Friday at Grace.
Tyler Eley completed 12 of 15 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars (2-0), who outscored the Eagles 49-3 over the middle two quarters. Gavin Harris added six catches for 58 yards – scoring once through the air and once on the ground.
Ethan Devore, who scored two rushing touchdowns, and Anson Lemley each ran for 55 yards. Toot Clay added two touchdowns. Lemley, who also returned an interception for a touchdown, and Rhyne Russell each had five tackles to lead the defense. Eli Withers had three tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
HPCA will host North Raleigh Christian on Friday.
TRINITY, ALBEMARLE
TRINITY – Trinity defeated Albemarle 29-19 in nonconference football Friday at Trinity.
Dominic Payne ran 26 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (1-1). Payne also completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cam Nelson. Jason Brown added a fumble recovery to highlight the defense.
EAST DAVIDSON, WHEATMORE
TRINITY – East Davidson edged Wheatmore 42-41 in nonconference football Friday at Wheatmore.
Tegin Hedrick completed 15 of 27 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Eagles (1-1), who outscored the Warriors 22-6 in the fourth. Eris Romero caught six passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Qwa’mere Harris also had a touchdown catch. Hedrick ran for 59 yards and a touchdown while Brogan Hill added 45 yards and three touchdowns.
Riley Strickland completed 12 of 21 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns for Wheatmore (1-1), who led 10-6 at halftime. Jonathan Kelly had 19 rushes for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Sa’cory Maryland added two catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Trey Swaney had four catches for 75 yards and two scores. Kelly and Smith each caught a touchdown pass as well. Clay Hill had three interceptions on defense.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NORTH STOKES
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness raced past North Stokes 47-0 in its football opener Friday at Bishop.
GLENN, RAGSDALE
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn topped Ragsdale 21-7 in nonconference football Friday at Glenn. The Bobcats improved 1-1 while the Tigers dipped to 1-1.
THOMASVILLE, BARTLETT YANCEY
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville crushed Bartlett Yancey 54-6 in nonconference football Friday at Cushwa Stadium. The Bulldogs improved to 1-1.
ANDREWS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
T.W. Andrews’ schedule has changed from what ran in the football preview section included in the Enterprise a couple weeks ago.
The updated schedule is: Sept 1. at Thomasville; Sept. 8 at North Rowan; Sept. 15 against West Stokes (hall of fame game); Sept. 22 at Walkertown; Saturday, Oct. 7, against Morehead, 4 p.m. (homecoming); Oct. 13 at North Forsyth; Oct. 20 against Reidsville; and Oct. 27 at McMichael.
BOYS SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARY ACADEMY
CARY – Wesleyan Christian raced past Cary Academy 3-0 in nonconference NCISAA 4A boys soccer Friday at Cary.
Isaiah McCarthy, Taj Johnson and Donovan Calhoun each scored for the Trojans (6-0), who are ranked No. 1 in the state overall. Sean Jacobs added a pair of assists while Mac Mills had one.
Jayden DiFoggio got the win in goal as Wesleyan scratched off another of its four required 4A matches during the regular season.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day downed Burlington Christian 7-1 in nonconference boys soccer Friday at Westchester.
Ben Van Dessel had two goals and three assists to lead the Wildcats (3-0). Harriss Covington added a goal and two assists while Will Rives had one goal and one assist. Coleman Schwartz, Daniel Volynets and Kaya Camdere each had one goal, and Beck WIlson had one assist.
VOLLEYBALL
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARY ACADEMY
CARY – Wesleyan Christian edged Cary Academy 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-4 in nonconference volleyball Friday at Cary.
Karli Totel had 16 kills, 22 serve-receive passes, 24 digs and a block to lead the Trojans, who improved to 3-1 overall with their third straight win.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian swept Calvary Day 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 in PTAC volleyball Friday at HPCA.
Cameron Martin had nine kills while Maddie Henning followed with eight to lead the Cougars (4-6 overall, 1-0 conference). Kinslee Britton had 24 assists and six aces, while Lauren Boyles had 16 digs.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day fell 20-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23 against Burlington Christian in nonconference volleyball Friday at Westchester.
Lauren Cockrum had eight kills and two blocks for the Wildcats (1-2). Ava Klein added seven kills and two blocks, while Cassie Woodall had 20 digs and two aces and Covington Hauser had 27 assists, an ace and a block.
In the JV match, Westchester won 25-19, 20-25, 15-10. Emory Smith had six kills while Lauren Melton chipped in 20 digs and three aces.
