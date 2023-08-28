RALEIGH – High Point Christian rolled past Grace Christian of Raleigh 56-16 in nonconference football Friday at Grace.

Tyler Eley completed 12 of 15 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars (2-0), who outscored the Eagles 49-3 over the middle two quarters. Gavin Harris added six catches for 58 yards – scoring once through the air and once on the ground.