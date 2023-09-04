HIGH POINT — High Point Christian doubled up North Raleigh Christian 28-14 in nonconference football Friday at the High Point Athletic Complex.
Tyler Eley completed 7 of 13 passes for 151 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Cougars (3-0), who led 21-0 at halftime. Ethan Devore ran nine times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, while Zach Roberts made two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Mack Johnson made 12 tackles — including a sack plus two tackles for a loss. Micah Russell added nine tackles, followed by Nolan Flemming with seven. Toot Clay also had four tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.
HPCA will play again Friday at Ravenscroft.
EAST DAVIDSON, TRINITY
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson topped Trinity 38-18 in nonconference football Friday at East.
The Golden Eagles improved to 2-1 while the Bulldogs dipped to 1-2.
Noah Bradley completed three passes for 153 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Trinity. Brandon Campbell made two catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Hodges also had a 49-yard touchdown catch.
Adrian Goodwin ran nine times for 47 yards while Daniel Rogers ran eight times for 42 yards.
On Friday, East will visit Ledford while Trinity hosts West Davidson.
OAK GROVE, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Oak Grove shut out Ragsdale 33-0 in nonconference football Friday at Ragsdale.
Connor Creech completed 9 of 15 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns for the Grizzlies, who led 20-0 after one quarter. Jake Smith made four catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Karson Williams also carried 15 times for 71 yards while Creech ran 10 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Lathan Pruitt had nine tackles, followed by Zavian Jones, Kyle Wagner and Bradley Byrd with seven each.
Both Oak Grove (2-1) and the Tigers (0-3) are off this week.
CROSS-COUNTRY
FLEET FEET XC INVITATIONAL
SALISBURY — Oak Grove notched a pair of top-two team finishes — including a victory by the girls team — to highlight Saturday’s Fleet Feet XC Invitational at Salisbury Community Park.
The Oak Grove girls totaled 48 points, trailed by Mooresville with 56 in the seven-team field. The boys finished with 48 points as well, behind South Davidson with 39 but ahead of Mooresville with 58 in the eight-team field.
Natalia Everhart (eighth, 25:05.7), Katherine Lockamy (10th, 27:22.5), Victoria Lockamy (12th, 27:40.2), Addison Riling (13th, 27:40.2), Makinley Beers (14th, 27:51.6) and Ashley Faulkner (24th, 28.55.4) finished in the girls top 25.
Aiden Edwards (fifth, 17.34.8), Hunter Creech (seventh, 17:37.0), Luke Vannoy (11th, 18:17.8), Nathan Welborn (15th, 18:37.9) and Evan Messer (25th, 19:38.1) finished in the boys top 25.
