HIGH POINT — High Point Christian doubled up North Raleigh Christian 28-14 in nonconference football Friday at the High Point Athletic Complex.

Tyler Eley completed 7 of 13 passes for 151 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Cougars (3-0), who led 21-0 at halftime. Ethan Devore ran nine times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, while Zach Roberts made two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.