HIGH POINT — Ethan DeVore rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns as High Point Christian romped past Grace Christian 49-6 on Friday at the High Point Athletic Complex in NCISAA nonconference football.
Grace scored first. HPCA (3-0) went up 7-6 later in the first quarter on Benny Limbacher’s 59-yard run and David Green’s extra point, and the Cougars scored two touchdowns in each of the last three quarters.
HPCA quarterback John Blalock threw for 82 yards and a touchdown, all to Garrett Weldner. Ryan Bond rushed twice for 66 yards and one touchdown.
Campbell Throckmorton led the Cougars on defense with 11 tackles. Xavier Dover had seven tackles and an interception. Noah Flemming added six tackles while Mack Johnson and JaiQuan Clay added five each.
HPCA travels to Asheville Christian on Friday.
WALLBURG — Senior quarterback Nate Carr threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 70 and three TDs as Ledford blasted Wheatmore 70-0 in nonconference football at Ledford on Friday.
Alex Sanford added 116 yards and two scores for the Panthers (3-0). Shay Ragland tossed a 46-yard touchdown strike and Quentin Green ran for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Calvin Handsome Jr. led the Panther defense with 11 tackles.
Ledford travels to nonconference rival East Davidson on Friday. Wheatmore falls to 0-3 and plays host to Chatham Central on Friday.
TRINITY — East Davidson broke open a close game in the second half and defeated Trinity 42-13.
The Golden Eagles (2-1) led 14-7 at halftime and scored two touchdowns in each of the last two quarters while Trinity (2-1) didn’t tally again until the fourth.
East plays host to rival Ledford on Friday while Trinity goes to Jordan-Matthews.
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford scored 21 points in the first half and defeated visiting western Guilford 24-0 in nonconference football on Friday at C.K. Siler Stadium.
Southern (1-2) next plays at Rockingham County on Sept. 16.
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness defeated Graham 27-12 in nonconference football Friday at Bishop. The Villains (1-2) go to North Raleigh Christian on Friday.
MIDWAY — Oak Grove scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and defeated Ragsdale 21-20 in nonconference action Friday at Oak Grove.
The Grizzlies led 15-14 at the half and the visiting Tigers went up 20-15 in the third quarter.
Oak Grove (3-0) plays host to Lexington on Friday. Ragsdale (0-3) next plays Sept. 16 at Northern Guilford.
KERNERSVILLE — Charlotte Chambers blanked Glenn 40-0 in nonconference action on Sunday. Glenn drops to 1-2 and next plays at Parkland on Sept. 16/
WESLEYAN, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT — Charlotte Country Day topped Wesleyan 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 on Friday at Wesleyan.
Leaders for Wesleyan included Cate Barnwell with 16 assists, Caroline Lennon with 7 kills and Karli Totel with 9 digs.
