HIGH POINT — Ethan DeVore rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns as High Point Christian romped past Grace Christian 49-6 on Friday at the High Point Athletic Complex in NCISAA nonconference football.

Grace scored first. HPCA (3-0) went up 7-6 later in the first quarter on Benny Limbacher’s 59-yard run and David Green’s extra point, and the Cougars scored two touchdowns in each of the last three quarters.

