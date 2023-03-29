HIGH POINT — High Point Christian won the boys team score while Wesleyan Christian took second in the girls team score during Tuesday’s meet hosted by Westchester Country Day at Aderholdt Track.

HPCA’s boys posted 133 points, edging Forsyth Country Day with 132. Wesleyan was third with 128 and Westchester was sixth with 59 in the eight-team field. Forsyth’s girls won with 184.5 points, followed by Wesleyan with 129. HPCA was fifth among seven teams with 48 while Westchester was sixth with 48.

Trending Videos