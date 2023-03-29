HIGH POINT — High Point Christian won the boys team score while Wesleyan Christian took second in the girls team score during Tuesday’s meet hosted by Westchester Country Day at Aderholdt Track.
HPCA’s boys posted 133 points, edging Forsyth Country Day with 132. Wesleyan was third with 128 and Westchester was sixth with 59 in the eight-team field. Forsyth’s girls won with 184.5 points, followed by Wesleyan with 129. HPCA was fifth among seven teams with 48 while Westchester was sixth with 48.
Winning events were: HPCA’s Ethan Devore (boys shot put, 36-6.50), Zoie Hembree (girls pole vault, 10-0), Seth Foster (boys pole vault, 9-0), Isaiah Sanders (boys 100, 11.19), as well as the boys 4x200 (first, 1:38.80) and boys 4x100 (first, 46.00) relays
Wesleyan’s Abbie Merhoff (girls shot put, 31-0), Monty Armstrong (boys discus, 98-0), Yolanda Calhoun (girls long jump, 16-11), Xavier Hayes (boys long jump, 19-6), Patrick Hissim (boys 400, 51.98) and Donovan Calhoun (boys 200, 21.81)
Westchester’s Medera Patron (girls 300, 52.20) and the boys 4x400 relay (first, 3:51.79).
BASEBALL SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Southwest Guilford held off Southeast Guilford 1-0 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Southeast. The Cowboys improved to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Christian beat Calvary Day 7-1 in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Calvary.
Tony Lopez struck out nine while allowing no hits in five innings for the Cougars (11-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Bryson King went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Yates Sikes added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian topped North Raleigh Christian 5-0 in baseball Tuesday at Wesleyan’s baseball field.
Sawyer Black went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Trojans (6-1). Hudson Lance also had a double and two RBI, while Will Papciak and Christian Walker each had a hit.
Nick Papciak got the complete-game win, striking out eight while scattering five hits and no walks.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG — Ledford rolled past Montgomery Central 13-2 in five innings Tuesday in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball at Ledford.
Bryce England had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI for the Panthers (10-1 overall, 3-0 conference). Lucas Riley also had a triple and an RBI, while Kelvyn Paulino Jr. added a double and RBIs. Jadden Rodriguez also had a double and an RBI.
Garrett Roark earned the pitching win, striking out eight in four innings.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale won 6-0 in six innings against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
Chase Miller had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Tigers (9-2 overall, 6-1 conference). Owen Robinson added a hit and two RBIs, while Tyler Petty also had an RBI and Jaxson Davis chipped in a double. Garrett Crum got the complete-game win, striking out 14 while allowing just one hit and two walks.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY — Trinity beat Providence Grove 7-2 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Tuesday at Trinity.
Cade Hill earned the complete-game win for the Bulldogs (7-5 overall, 6-1 conference), striking out four. Jake Little homered while Jaxson Coble and Hill each had two hits at the plate.
SOFTBALL HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, HICKORY GROVE
WALLBURG — High Point Christian defeated Hickory Grove 8-0 in nonconference softball Tuesday at Wallburg Baptist Church.
Hailey Allred had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Cougars (9-1). Kerri Langfitt also had two hits, including a double, and one RBI, while Lila Allred had a hit and two RBIs. Blakely Bowman and Laci Jarrell each had a hit and an RBI. Lauren Sexton, who doubled, and Mary Douglas Hayworth added two hits apiece.
Paisley Dixon struck out eight while allowing just two hits and no walks in 5 2/3 innings. Lexi Hall added 1 1/3 hitless innings with a strikeout.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Ledford won 16-0 in five innings against host Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday.
Ivye Francis had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (6-3 overall, 2-2 conference). Alex Graham added two hits and two RBIs, while Emma Tesh had a hit and two RBIs. Karleigh Newsome and Sophie Wheat, who doubled, chipped in a hit and an RBI. Hannah Casstevens had two RBIs.
RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale won 27-11 against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Ragsdale. The Tigers improved to 5-6 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
GIRLS SOCCER SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Southwest Guilford shut out Southeast Guilford 2-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Southeast.
Hailey Peterson and Kory Lloyd scored for the Cowgirls (5-2 overall, 2-1 conference), and Laurel Collins got the win in goal.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — Westchester Country Day beat Greensboro Day 2-0 in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday at Greensboro Day. The Wildcats improved to 4-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
BOYS TENNIS SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, R.J. REYNOLDS
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford beat R.J. Reynolds 5-3 in nonconference boys tennis Tuesday at Southwest.
Tim Vo, Parker Perry, Jack Perko and Alex Toney won in singles for the Cowboys (8-5 overall, 4-5 conference), while Vo/Perko won in doubles.
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — East Davidson defeated Lexington 8-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday.
Zach Tooley, Gaige Blackburn, Cam Eddinger, Jordan Smith, Nick Barrow and Alan Simmons won for the Golden Eagles (5-3 overall, 5-1 conference).
BOYS GOLF AT GREENSBORO NATIONAL
SUMMERFIELD — High Point Christian shot a 155 and posted a fourth-place finish during Tuesday’s PTAC match at Greensboro National Golf Club.
Caldwell won with a 108, ahead of second-place Forsyth Country Day with a 142.
Cameron Crumpler led the Cougars with a 36, followed by Jace Harris with a 38 and Carter Medlin with a 40. Jackson Hedrick shot a 36 to highlight Westchester Country Day.
LACROSSE BISHOP McGUINNESS, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness rolled past High Point Central in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont girls lacrosse Tuesday at Bishop.
Kate Dennen had three goals and three assists while Ella Suire had two goals and four assists to lead the Villains. Kiersten Varner also had two goals and two assists, and Sarah Pulliam had a goal and an assist. Anna Hoeing, Marian Waterman and Lily Winters each scored two goals to highlight the offense.
Grace Khol (two saves) and Maddie Edwards (one save) got the win in goal for Bishop, which improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference while the Bison dipped to 1-6 and 0-3.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Southwest Guilford topped Southeast Guilford 16-5 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Southeast. The Cowboys improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, PHOENIX ACADEMY
JAMESTOWN — Wesleyan Christian beat Phoenix Academy 2-1 in girls soccer Tuesday at Gibson Park. Josie Martin and Blythe Cunningham scored for the Trojans (8-1).
BOYS GOLF AT PINE KNOLLS
KERNERSVILLE — Wesleyan Christian won Tuesday’s boys golf match at Pine Knolls Golf Club. The Trojans fired a team score of 170, topping second-place Canterbury with a 180 in the eight-team field.
