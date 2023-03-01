HIGH POINT – High Point Christian topped Providence Day 9-2 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Oak View Baptist Church.

Yates Sikes had two hits while Evan Goodwin added a bases-clearing triple to key the Cougars (1-0), who scored seven runs in the third inning. Dylan Story, Bryson King and Trace Aufderhar combined for 16 strikeouts on the mound.

