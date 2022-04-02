HIGH POINT – High Point Christian beat Calvary Day 12-4 in PTAC baseball Friday at Oak View Baptist Church.
Jake Dunlap had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Cougars (10-5 overall, 4-0 conference). Sam Beck added two hits and an RBI, while Will Hodge and Dylan Story each added a double and an RBI. Owen Smith also doubled.
Story got the pitching win, striking out seven while allowing one hit and two walks in four innings. Trace Aufderhar struck out six while giving up one hit and two walks in three innings.
TW ANDREWS, MOREHEAD
HIGH POINT – Morehead defeated TW Andrews 19-1 in Mid-State 2A Conference baseball Friday at Andrews.
The Red Raiders moved to 3-7 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southwest Guilford beat Southeast Guilford 4-2 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at Southeast.
The Cowboys improved to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the conference.
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
WENTWORTH – High Point Central lost 11-0 against Rockingham County in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Friday at Rockingham.
The Bison dipped to 4-7 overall and 1-7 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, HICKORY GROVE
CHARLOTTE – Wesleyan Christian topped Hickory Grove 7-5 in baseball Friday at Hickory Grove.
The Trojans improved to 8-3.
Thomas Bowman had two hits and four RBIs to lead Wesleyan, which led 4-1 in the first. Phillip Griffen added an RBI, while Hudson Lance, Grant Aycock and Nick Leonard each had two hits.
SOFTBALL
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY – Oak Grove edged Montgomery Central 2-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Friday at Oak Grove.
Carly White went 2 for 3 while Shae Grainger had a hit to lead the Grizzlies. Grainger got the win in the circle, while Mary Peyton Hodge got the save.
WHEATMORE, TRINITY
TRINITY – Wheatmore defeated rival Trinity 18-0 in three innings Friday in PAC 1A/2A softball at Wheatmore.
Karleigh Hunt had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs while Avery Dykes had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Warriors (6-6 overall, 2-5 conference). Maddie Nichols had a double and three RBIs, and Savannah Heiney doubled twice and had an RBI.
Carmen Turgeon pitched a perfect game, striking out six in earning the complete-game win.
HP CHRISTIAN, PARROTT
WALLBURG – High Point Christian topped Arendell Parrott Academy 12-7 in nonconference softball Friday at Wallburg Baptist Church.
Mary Douglas Hayworth had two hits – including a triple – and two RBIs for the Cougars, who scored 10 runs in the fifth inning. Lauren Sexton and Maci Burkhart, who doubled, each had two hits and one RBI, while Hailey Allred had one hit and one RBI.
Lexi Hall got the pitching win, striking out 11 in seven innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness raced past Cornerstone Charter 8-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Friday at Bishop.
Anna Krawczyk had three goals and two assists to lead the Villains (8-2 overall, 2-0 conference), who led 5-0 at halftime. Anna Aufrance added two goals and one assist.
Emilia Pirkl and Alyssa Dixon-Velez each had a goal and an assist. Ashley Hawley had one goal, and Claire Clampett, Justine Grimsley and Eliza Ofsanko each had an assist.
Emily Agejew and Emmy Valente combined for the shutout.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness rolled past host Atkins 16-3 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Friday.
The Villains improved to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
In the girls match, Bishop won 16-3 to improve to 7-4 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Kate Dennen had 10 goals and two assists, while Kiersten Varner had three goals and one assist. Ella Suire had two goals, and Sarah Pulliam had one. Grace Kohl made six saves in goal.
BOYS TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Grimsley topped Grimsley 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Friday at Grimsley.
Grant Prevatt won 5-7, 7-5, 10-5 in singles for the Cowboys (4-8 overall, 3-7 conference).
