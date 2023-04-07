HIGH POINT – High Point Christian beat Greensboro Day 12-2 in PTAC baseball Thursday at Oak View Baptist Church.

Jake Dunlap went 3 for 3 for the Cougars (15-1 overall, 4-0 conference). Trace Aufderhar, who homered, and Maddox Perez, who doubled, each had two hits and two RBIs.

Trending Videos