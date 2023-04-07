HIGH POINT – High Point Christian beat Greensboro Day 12-2 in PTAC baseball Thursday at Oak View Baptist Church.
Jake Dunlap went 3 for 3 for the Cougars (15-1 overall, 4-0 conference). Trace Aufderhar, who homered, and Maddox Perez, who doubled, each had two hits and two RBIs.
Dylan Story improved to 6-0 on the mound.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN
FAYETTEVILLE – Westchester Country Day won 17-0 in five innings against Fayetteville Christian in nonconference baseball Thursday at Fayetteville Christian.
Josh Hammond and Carson Daniel each had two hits, including a double, to lead the Wildcats (6-5). Josh Hammond drove in five, while Carson Daniel drove in two. Cameron Daniel, who doubled, and Bryce Hooker each had a hit and two RBIs. Caleb Hammond tripled and drove in a run.
Hooker got the pitching win, striking out 10 in four innings while allowing one hit and no walks.
TRINITY, HOLLY SPRINGS/ATHENS DRIVE
RALEIGH – Trinity split its doubleheader – winning 7-4 against Athens Drive and losing 4-0 against Holly Springs – during Thursday’s baseball tournament at Millbrook. The Bulldogs moved to 9-7.
ASHEBORO – Wheatmore fell 6-4 against Chapel Hill in the Asheboro Zookeepers baseball tournament Thursday. The Warriors dipped to 7-6.
RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale tied Western Guilford 1-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Ragsdale. The Tigers moved to 6-6-1 overall and 1-4-1 in the conference.
ALL-STARS SELECTED FOR EAST-WEST GAME
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale’s Deshawn Cuyler and Glenn’s Joshua Nolan have been selected to play in this summer’s NCCA East-West All-Star football game.
Cuyler is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver, while Nolan is a 6-foot, 340-pound defensive lineman.
The game – highlighting recently graduated seniors from across the state – is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium.
