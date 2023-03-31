By ENTERPRISE STAFF
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian beat Wayne Country Day 9-4 in a meeting of NCISAA baseball powers Thursday at Oak View Baptist Church.
Owen Smith went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Cougars (12-1). Maddox Perez also had a home run and three RBIs, while Nolan Flemming had two hits, including a double.
Dylan Story got the pitching win — striking out seven while allowing no hits and no earned runs over five innings.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day defeated Forsyth Country Day 12-4 in PTAC baseball Thursday at Westchester.
Bryce Hooker had two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats (5-4). Caleb Hammond and Tate Vogler each added two doubles and two RBIs, while Josh Hammond had two doubles and one RBI.
Hooker also got the pitching win, striking out seven in four innings.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford won 11-0 against Western Guilford in nonconference baseball Thursday at Western. The Storm improved to 5-6.
WHEATMORE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON — Wheatmore beat Central Davidson 7-1 in nonconference baseball Thursday at Central Davidson. The Warriors improved to 6-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford fell 3-1 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Grimsley.
Paige Gowdy scored for the Cowgirls (5-3 overall, 2-2 conference) while Laurel Collins was in goal.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — Wesleyan Christian raced past rival Greensboro Day 5-0 in girls soccer Thursday at Greensboro Day.
Madison Casteen scored a goal and dished an assist for the Trojans (5-2). Caroline Heywood, Ava Peele, Karli Totel and Chapel Byrd each had a goal, while Kyla Denton had an assist and Tegan Braun also had a strong performance.
LEDFORD, WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN
WINSTON-SALEM — Ledford tied host Winston-Salem Christian 2-2 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday. The Panthers moved to 5-5-1.
SOFTBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GASTON CHRISTIAN
GASTONIA — High Point Christian won 13-0 in four innings against Gaston Christian in nonconference softball Thursday at Gaston Christian.
Maci Burkhart had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Cougars (10-1). Laci Jarrell also tripled and drove in two runs, while Noelle Sharpe had a hit and two RBIs. Kerri Langfitt and Lexi Hall each had two hits and an RBI, and Lauren Sexton tripled. Lexi Hall got the pitching win, striking out four without allowing a hit or a walk.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, THOMASVILLE
HIGH POINT — High Point Central beat Thomasville 19-5 in nonconference softball Thursday at Central. The Bison improved to 4-5 while the Bulldogs dipped to 1-7.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, ATKINS/NORTH DAVIDSON
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness topped host Atkins 14-7 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont boys lacrosse Thursday.
Tanner Cave scored five goals to lead the Villains (6-4 overall, 5-0 conference). Rio O’Hale had three goals and an assist, while Mason Payne also had three goals. Nick Hargett had two goals and Matthew Cetrone had a goal and three assists.
In the girls match at North Davidson, Bishop beat North 15-3 to improve to 6-3 and 5-1. Ella Suire had five goals and an assist, while Kiersten Varner also scored five goals. Anna Hoeing added two goals and an assist, and Evie Vu had a goal and three assists to highlight the offense.
BOYS TENNIS
EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson beat visiting Thomasville 7-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Thursday.
Gaige Blackburn, Zach Tooley, Allen Stevenson, Cam Eddinger and Nicholas Barrow won in singles for the Golden Eagles (5-3 overall, 5-1 conference). Stevenson/Eddinger and Barrow/Jordan Smith won in doubles.
Casey Sanchez won in singles and Sanchez/Tiger McCray won in doubles for the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-6).
TRACK
AT EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson’s girls and Thomasville’s boys captured team wins to highlight Thursday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference meet at East.
East totaled 115 points to win the girls team score, followed by South Davidson with 20 and Thomasville with 18. Thomasville won the boys team score with 71 points, trailed by East with 68 and South Davidson with 36.
Winning events for East were: Fatima Cepeda (girls 800, 2:28.1), Avery Tysinger (girls 1600, 6:03.4), Mackenzi Cribb (girls 3200, 15:33.0), Grace Prevette (girls 100 hurdles, 18.5; girls 300 hurdles, 50.4), Olivia Gallimore (girls discus, 90-11; girls shot put, 30-09.00), Mackenzie Toler (girls long jump, 12-02.00; girls triple jump, 27-00.00), Morgan Collins (girls high jump, 4-04.00), Owen Crum (boys 1600, 5:04.3), Caleb Machorro (boys 3200, 11:45.0), Lorenzo Vallejos (boys 110 hurdles, 18.1; boys 300 hurdles, 44.3), Josiah Allred (boys shot put, 39-02.00), Brogan Hill (boys high jump, 5-06.00), as well as the girls 4x400 (5:098), girls 4x800 (13.48.8), girls 4x200 (2:15.5), boys 4x400 (3:52.0) relays.
Winning for Thomaville were: Keyshawn Carpenter (boys 100, 11.6), Savion Carmichael (boys 200, 23.9), Taj Gabriel (boys discus, 125-00) and Gary Pemberton (boys triple jump, 36-03.00), plus the girls 4x100 (56.8), boys 4x100 (46.1) and boys 4x200 (1:38.3) relays.
